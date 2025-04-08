"They almost gave this guy the Ballon d'Or", "Sad to watch" - Fans fume at Real Madrid star after 3-0 loss to Arsenal in UCL Q/F

Real Madrid fans on X have blasted Vinicius Junior after he struggled to make an impact during their shock 3-0 loss against Arsenal. The two sides faced each other in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 8.

Ad

After a fast-paced first half, Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 58th minute via Declan Rice's sensational free-kick from 30 yards out. The England international completed his brace 12 minutes later with another brilliant free-kick, curling the ball into the top-right corner.

Mikel Merino made it 3-0 for Arsenal in the 75th minute with an accurate, low finish into the bottom-left corner. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made some excellent saves to prevent a bigger scoreline and keep his side in the tie. However, things went from bad to worse for the visitors after Eduardo Camavinga was sent off in the fourth minute of stoppage time for kicking the ball away in frustration.

Ad

Trending

Vinicius Jr started up front alongside Kylian Mbappe, playing all 90 minutes. However, the Brazilian performed poorly, completing 14 passes from an attempted 22 with an accuracy of 64 percent. He also created zero chances and landed zero shots on target from three attempts. Moreover, the 24-year-old completed zero dribbles and delivered zero accurate crosses (both from an attempted three), and lost five duels.

One Real Madrid fan posted:

"They almost gave this Vini guy the Ballon d'Or"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Vini this is sad to watch"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"It's ridiculous how some people think Vini is a Ballon d'Or worthy player," one fan commented

"Guy ran on a treadmill for 90 minutes," one fan tweeted

"Vinicius has been the biggest joke in football ever since that 10x tweet," another added

"Vinicius is annoying the hell out of me this season. Just feels like he emotionally invested so much into that Ballon D'or campaign that he's forgotten how to play football. Everything just feels so sloppy... He's letting Mbappe down. Time to step up again, Madrid need him!" one fan posted

Ad

"Maybe he was talking about his cardio goals when he said 10x more," another chimed in

How did Real Madrid fare during their 3-0 loss against Arsenal in the UCL quarter-finals?

Despite being the underdogs going into the first leg, Arsenal performed brilliantly against Real Madrid, sealing a deserved 3-0 win in the Champions League quarter-finals. Let's take a look at how both sides performed:

Ad

Arsenal had more possession with 54 percent of the ball, completing 438 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent. Meanwhile, Los Blancos had 46 percent possession and completed 376 passes with an accuracy of 86 percent.

However, the Gunners were far more threatening up front, landing 12 shots in total, with 11 being on target, accumulating an xG of 1.51. In comparison, Real Madrid mustered nine shots on target, with three being on target (xG of 0.50).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 9, 2025, at 2:40 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More