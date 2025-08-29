"They were already a strong team" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Arsenal have improved from last season ahead of PL clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has heaped praise on Arsenal ahead of their Premier League clash at Anfield. The Dutchman believes that Mikel Arteta's side have improved and the addition of Viktor Gyokeres has given them a different edge.
Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Slot said Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz were good, but Gyokeres will make the Gunners stronger in the final third. He added that Arteta's tactics will be similar, but Liverpool will need to adjust their defensive approach and said (via Tribal Football):
"I think they have similarities, the playing style of Arsenal not changed too much. A different number nine this season but Gabriel Jesus played but Gyokores is different to Havertz, who is more false 9, and a target man who maybe makes more runs in behind. I think it is the same style. We must change a lot. They were already a strong team and they have improved over the summer."
The Reds drew 2-2 in both their Premier League match against the Gunners. The last three meetings at Anfield have ended in draws, and Arsenal's last win at Liverpool was in 2012.
Liverpool manager not worried about dropping points to Arsenal
Arne Slot was quizzed in his press conference about whether a loss to Arsenal would see them lose ground in the Premier League title race. The Liverpool manager does not think falling behind the Gunners this early in the season and said:
"No...not so much to do with losing ground early but it's more in the beginning you want, normally, teams don't play their best unless you keep the squad. If you look at ours, we've lost a few, added a few, so not all the way new again but it's normal we can play even better in a few weeks than we do now."
"In the meantime you can lose ground, not a lot. But I would be surprised if there is a points record this season because the strength of the league, so you are allowed to drop points once in a while and still be competitive. If it's even possible (the league is stronger) but I think in general teams spent more, not 100% sure, net spend I am talking about. Maybe I am wrong but last season we didn't do a lot but our competitors didn't I think, that is different this season. Man City and Arsenal didn't do too many last season."
The Reds won the Premier League title last season, with the Gunners finishing 10 points behind in the table.