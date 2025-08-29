"They were already a strong team" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Arsenal have improved from last season ahead of PL clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has heaped praise on Arsenal ahead of their Premier League clash at Anfield. The Dutchman believes that Mikel Arteta's side have improved and the addition of Viktor Gyokeres has given them a different edge.

Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Slot said Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz were good, but Gyokeres will make the Gunners stronger in the final third. He added that Arteta's tactics will be similar, but Liverpool will need to adjust their defensive approach and said (via Tribal Football):

"I think they have similarities, the playing style of Arsenal not changed too much. A different number nine this season but Gabriel Jesus played but Gyokores is different to Havertz, who is more false 9, and a target man who maybe makes more runs in behind. I think it is the same style. We must change a lot. They were already a strong team and they have improved over the summer."

Ad

Trending

The Reds drew 2-2 in both their Premier League match against the Gunners. The last three meetings at Anfield have ended in draws, and Arsenal's last win at Liverpool was in 2012.

Liverpool manager not worried about dropping points to Arsenal

Arne Slot was quizzed in his press conference about whether a loss to Arsenal would see them lose ground in the Premier League title race. The Liverpool manager does not think falling behind the Gunners this early in the season and said:

Ad

"No...not so much to do with losing ground early but it's more in the beginning you want, normally, teams don't play their best unless you keep the squad. If you look at ours, we've lost a few, added a few, so not all the way new again but it's normal we can play even better in a few weeks than we do now."

Ad

"In the meantime you can lose ground, not a lot. But I would be surprised if there is a points record this season because the strength of the league, so you are allowed to drop points once in a while and still be competitive. If it's even possible (the league is stronger) but I think in general teams spent more, not 100% sure, net spend I am talking about. Maybe I am wrong but last season we didn't do a lot but our competitors didn't I think, that is different this season. Man City and Arsenal didn't do too many last season."

The Reds won the Premier League title last season, with the Gunners finishing 10 points behind in the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More