“They always deliver” - Boris Becker lauds Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp after 2-0 Arsenal win

Tennis legend Boris Becker has heaped praise on Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp following their 2-0 win over Arsenal at the FA Cup on Sunday (January 7).

The Reds dumped the Gunners out of the FA Cup following two late goals at the Emirates, first an own goal from Jakub Kiwior and then a strike from Luis Diaz in stoppage-time.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be in the hat for the fourth-round draw today (January 8) as their rivals from north London are left to rue a third consecutive loss in all competitions.

Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion, took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his admiration for Klopp and his team, highlighting how they always manage to deliver.

He wrote:

"You just gotta love @LFC! No matter who is on the pitch,they always deliver… needless to say big fan of Klopp and all the supporters of #YNWA"

Arsenal were the better side in the first half, creating more chances and putting Liverpool on the ropes with their menacing attacking play, but were unable to convert them.

Martin Odegaard rattled the bar whereas Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Reiss Nelson all fired wide from their opportunities.

Liverpool grew into the match after the break and punished their hosts for their missed chances. Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in a superb free-kick and it skimmed off the head of Kiwior before finding the back of the net.

In the 95th minute, Darwin Nunez launched a counter-attack down the left. He squared it to Diogo Jota, who, in turn, fed Diaz to fire home and put the tie to bed.

Arsenal and Liverpool will meet again on February 4 2024 at the Emirates for their Premier League clash.

Liverpool are on a roll

Liverpool are on a great run of form right now. In their last 13 games, the side has won nine times, while losing just twice - both coming in the Europa League.

During this run, the Reds reached the top of the table in the Premier League, cantered into the Carabao Cup semi-finals, and moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It's all going well for Jurgen Klopp's swashbuckling team that's aiming to get their hands on a few trophies this season after a topsy-turvy and eventually titleless campaign, last year.