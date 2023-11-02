"They are always there to support us" - Cody Gakpo sends message to Liverpool fans after 2-1 win over Bournemouth

Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo has hailed fans for their unwavering support after adverse weather conditions forced their flight home to be cancelled following their EFL Cup win at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

The visiting Reds won 2-1 at the Vitality in the Round of 16 of the competition, with Gakpo opening the scoring in the first half. Justin Kluivert pegged them back, but Darwin Nunez's brilliant winner 20 minutes from time sent Jurgen Klopp's side through to the last eight.

Gakpo, 24, who has scored four times in 11 games across competitions this season, thanked the 1300 away fans in attendance. With Storm Ciaran playing havoc, it was challenging conditions for the players. Gakpo said (as per Liverpool Echo):

"Thank you very much. They are always there to support us. Really grateful they’re with us every time."

The Reds face West Ham United - who beat Arsenal 3-1 - at Anfield next month for a place in the semifinals.

Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo hails Darwin Nunez winner in rainy Bournemouth

Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo (right)

Cody Gakpo has hailed his teammate Darwin Nunez's sensational 70th-minute winner at the Vitality. Receiving a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Uruguay international let fly from distance after cutting inside.

Praising Nunez's quality, Gakpo said that the team was not surprised by the goal, as they're aware of what the Uruguayan produces in training. The 24-year-old Dutchman told the club website:

“It was an amazing goal. Lots of quality in the action and it was a good pass from Trent (Alexander-Arnold). Darwin showed good action to cut inside, and it was a fantastic goal.”

I think for the players it’s not really a surprise as we see his quality every time in training and in games as well. Now he’s just in a great run and we are there to support him and he is there too, supporting us to keep this fantastic run for him and for us as well.”

Jurgen Klopp's side are on a four-game winning run across competitions. They next travel to newly promoted Luton Town in the Premier League on Sunday (November 5).