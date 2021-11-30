"They have appointed a very experienced man" - Brendan Rodgers on Manchester United naming Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has given his opinion on Manchester United's appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils have brought in the German to be the interim manager until the end of the 2021-22 season and then continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.

Rodgers spoke with admiration about Manchester United's appointment of Rangnick.

"I think they have appointed a very experienced man in football, both in his role as a sporting director and as a coach"

Despite only briefly crossing paths with the German, Rodgers was sure that Rangnick would be able to help Manchester United this season. He explained:

"I don’t know Ralf personally. I came across him when I was at Liverpool, and we had a phone conversation, and then at Celtic, I played against his Red Bull Leipzig team.

"But he’s clearly a very, very experienced guy who is very well thought of in the game, and he will come in and offer that experience and that stability to the club and they will assess it from there."

Manchester United and Leicester City are currently tied on points in the Premier League as both sides have recently faltered after strong starts to their respective campaigns.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a string of bad results which culminated in a 4-1 defeat against Watford. Former midfielder Michael Carrick has been in-charge as caretaker manager since then and has steadied the ship a little bit after picking up a win and a draw against Villarreal and Chelsea respectively.

"He had a huge influence on all of us at this time" - Thomas Tuchel on United's appointment of Ralf Rangnick

Thomas Tuchel began his career under the tutelage of Ralf Rangnick

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was also full of praise for Rangnick. The German got his start as a coach under Rangnick and spoke about his compatriot's influence on his career.

"He helped me a lot because he was my coach and then he was one of the main figures to convince me to try coaching so he had a huge influence on all of us at this time.

"He showed us it’s not necessary to follow people to the toilet in football games because that was the belief in these days, that the defenders follow the strikers wherever they go. He showed us it’s possible to defend everybody in a zone," Tuchel said.

