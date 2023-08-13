"They aren’t challenging again for the title without additions" - Ex-Liverpool star urges club to back Jurgen Klopp in the transfer market

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge urged the Merseyside club to make new additions to their squad if they are to return to the status of being title challengers.

The Reds started off their 2023-24 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday, August 13. After Luis Diaz opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge, Axel Disasi restored parity with his strike late in the first half. Neither team was able to find the winner despite trying.

Sturridge has now given his verdict on what the team should do in order to return to the top. The Englishman said (via The Anfield Talk):

“The club need to help the manager out. We talk about budgets and stuff but this is a world class manager. They aren’t challenging again for the title without additions.”

Liverpool have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60 million, while Alexis Mac Allister was signed for £35 million. The club also tabled a British record £111 million offer to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton. The player, though, is keen on joining Chelsea and has reportedly rejected a move to the Reds.

Whether Jurgen Klopp's side manage to make any more summer signings before the end of the window remains to be seen.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Cody Gakpo's Liverpool role

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo didn't start in attack for the clash against Chelsea. Rather, the Dutchman played as an advanced midfielder for the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

Talking about Gakpo's role, Jurgen Klopp said that modern players operate can different positions across the pitch. Klopp told the media (via Theo Squire):

"He's played number eight in pre-season. Modern football is players can play different positions. Dom Szoboszlai didn't play this role at his former club as well. The role suits him."

The Reds have gotten one point from their first Premier League match of the season and will return to action on August 19 to take on Bournemouth. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Reds fare.