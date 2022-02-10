“They asked me about his behaviour off the field” – Ex-Liverpool player reveals Reds consulted him before signing Luis Diaz

Former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has revealed that the Reds consulted him before signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January.

Speaking to The Athletic, the Serbian international claimed he was approached by his ex-employers after Porto were beaten 2-0 at Anfield in November. The 25-year-old said:

“Some people from the club asked me what Luis was like as a person. They asked me about his behaviour off the field. I told them that he was a great guy who would fit easily into any group of lads. I also spoke a bit with Luis about Liverpool. Luis was very happy that a club like Liverpool were interested in him.”

Grujic, who was the first-ever signing made by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, could make just 16 appearances for the Merseyside club. He spent the majority of his five-year spell on loan away from the Premier League giants, including a stint with Porto.

NEW: Porto midfielder Marko Grujic has revealed how Liverpool sought a character reference from him before making their move for Luis Diaz.

The Portuguese giants eventually triggered the option to buy him permanently last summer following his impressive showings in the middle of the park while on loan.

Having spent almost 18 months with Luis Diaz in the same team, the Serb knows the Colombian closely. Grujic also stated that losing a key player midway through the season was a massive blow for Porto. The Serbian midfield dynamo said:

“As players, we didn’t expect it to happen. It all happened so fast after Luis went away with the national team so we didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to him. We will miss him so much because he’s a great player. He scored a lot of important goals for us."

He added:

"Any squad losing someone of his calibre would miss him because he has the quality to make a big difference in games. He’s capable of changing games in the space of just one second."

Liverpool have a special player in Luis Diaz

From his debut cameo against Cardiff City on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup, it is evident that Liverpool have got a fantastic talent in the Colombian wizard.

Klopp introduced Diaz from the bench in the 58th minute. He made an immediate impact with a brilliant assist for Takumi Minamino for the Reds' second goal of the night.





"It was exciting, it is always exciting when we get a new player in to see how he will fit in, how he plays, how he is in training, what he is about, but he's fit in straight away." Trent on Luis Diaz's debut

Having been with his new teammates for just 48 hours following his deadline day move, Diaz already looked accustomed to the new conditions. Liverpool hardly get it wrong in the transfer market. Their investment in the Colombian should prove to be a wise move in the long run.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar