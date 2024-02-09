"They had a bad day at the office against Arsenal" – Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Liverpool vs Burnley

Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 3-0 win for his former club in their Premier League encounter against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday (February 10).

The Reds, who are atop the league standings with 51 points from 23 games, failed to maintain their 11-game unbeaten streak last Sunday. They crashed to a 3-1 loss at third-placed Arsenal, tasting defeat just for the second time in the league so far.

Burnley, on the other hand, are currently 19th with just 13 points from 23 matches, bagging 24 goals and shipping a staggering 47 goals. They have won just twice in their last 18 games across all competitions this campaign, succumbing to a total of 13 losses along the way.

In his column for British betting publication Paddy Power, Lawrenson asserted that Liverpool will return to their winning ways in their upcoming Premier League home clash. He wrote:

"I'll back Liverpool to bounce back here. They had a bad day at the office against Arsenal on Sunday and it was ironic that two of their best players, both world class players, got themselves in a muddle. I just don't see Burnley keeping [them] out."

Jurgen Klopp's side, who recorded a 2-0 league triumph at Burnley last December, relish a great record against Burnley. They have won nine of their last 12 meetings in the league against Vincent Kompany's outfit, losing just once in January 2021.

Micah Richards lauds Liverpool youngster

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards showered praise on Reds midfielder Harvey Elliott. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"He's a quality player. When he was at Fulham, there were whispers around: 'Who's this whiz kid, he's left-footed, can play number 10, can play on the wings, can score goals. Then, when he came to Liverpool, he's got everything but because he's sort of in a team which have been challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League, it's always going to be difficult."

Backing the 20-year-old to taste more success, Richards concluded:

"But now, he's approaching 100 games? That is massive. I really love him as a talent. I just hope he's got all the tools to go to the next stage because sometimes it's very difficult when a team's constantly competing at the highest level. But I rate him so highly. He's got everything."

Elliott, who arrived at Anfield in 2019, has cemented himself as a fine squad player for his team over the last few campaigns. He has started 53 of his 97 appearances so far, registering seven goals and six assists.

A left-footed technical operator, Elliott could start Liverpool's next contest with both Dominik Szoboszlai and Thiago Alcantara out injured with a hamstring injury and a muscle problem respectively.