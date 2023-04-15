"They became very confident" - Journalist sheds light on Liverpool's transfer plans after Jude Bellingham interest cools

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool are planning to move swiftly in the transfer market this summer after relinquishing their interest in Jude Bellingham. The journalist claims that the Reds will prioritize making their signings at the beginning of the transfer window.

will sign 2/3 midfielders in any case. Liverpool have cooled their interest in Jude Bellingham — as reported by UK media tonight. No bid as Liverpool will no longer work on this deal at current conditions.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Package worth more than £130m now considered too expensive. #LFC will sign 2/3 midfielders in any case. Liverpool have cooled their interest in Jude Bellingham — as reported by UK media tonight. No bid as Liverpool will no longer work on this deal at current conditions. 🚨🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Package worth more than £130m now considered too expensive.#LFC will sign 2/3 midfielders in any case. https://t.co/Ek7DvSevlx

Liverpool were touted as the favorites to land the Borussia Dortmund star's signature. Bellingham is also close friends with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, having built a rapport with the duo in the England national team.

However, the Reds have now opted not to continue their pursuit of the 19-year-old midfielder. The Merseyside outfit were reportedly unwilling to spend £130 million on Bellingham (via Fabrizio Romano).

Liverpool still have issues to address in midfield, however, with Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in the latter stages of their careers.

Jacobs has offered an insight into the Reds' strategy for getting fresh blood into their ranks this summer. The reporter said on the LFC Transfer Room podcast (via The Boot Room):

"Liverpool’s plan is to do their business early which is why when the window opens I don’t think we will have to wait that long to see one or two come through the door. I think they will be well ahead with their planning from what I understand in terms of looking for other names."

He added:

“If one or two come in, particularly in Bellingham’s position, we will know categorically that they also walked away from Bellingham because they became very confident of signing other players in that position.”

It remains to be seen who the Merseyside outfit will pursue as an alternative to Bellingham this summer.

"It has always been like this" - Jurgen Klopp opens up about Liverpool cooling interest in Jude Bellingham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has addressed his side's relinquished interest in Bellingham. The German manager was asked about the subject at a pre-match press conference.

“What we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to go and get it”. Klopp on Bellingham: “I don’t know why we talk about things we theoretically can’t have”.“If a child says he wants a Ferrari for Christmas, you say we can’t afford it and you can’t drive!”.“What we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to go and get it”. Klopp on Bellingham: “I don’t know why we talk about things we theoretically can’t have”. 🔴 #LFC“If a child says he wants a Ferrari for Christmas, you say we can’t afford it and you can’t drive!”.“What we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to go and get it”. https://t.co/LyL2mxH70V

He replied:

"There's nothing to say about it, to be honest. If we don't speak about players we are signing or not signing, why would I talk about it now? It's not about Jude Bellingham. I never understood why we constantly speak about things we theoretically can't have, like signing six players in the summer for £100 million each."

Klopp added:

"It's about what you can do, realise it and you work with that. It has always been like this. It's never changed. If a child says he wants a Ferrari for Christmas, you say we can't afford it and you can't drive! What we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it but there are moments when you have to step aside."

The Reds will next face Leeds United at Elland Road on April 17.

