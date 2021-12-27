"They are the best and I want to play here" - What Gavi told his father as he snubbed Real Madrid approach in favor of Barcelona move

Gavi is one of the breakout young players in world football at the moment, and his emergence has been spectacular for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. Before he joined Barcelona, however, the young star was courted by other Spanish giants.

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid had their eyes set on the Barcelona star from a young age, but according to the star’s former coach Manuel Vasco, Gavi opted to go for Camp Nou. Vasco said:

"I know that [Real] Madrid and Atletico wanted him, but when he went to Barcelona he told his parents: 'Dad, the best [players] are here and I want to play here."

total Barça @totalBarca In both midfield and wing play, Gavi continues to shine for Barcelona.



Last night, he completed 97% of his passes (34/35). This was his highest completion rate in a match for Barcelona this season in all competitions. [Opta] In both midfield and wing play, Gavi continues to shine for Barcelona.Last night, he completed 97% of his passes (34/35). This was his highest completion rate in a match for Barcelona this season in all competitions. [Opta] https://t.co/Iq96MeVtg2

Vasco went on to describe how Barcelona won the race for his signature, explaining that Gavi had liked Barcelona better. He continued:

"The kid was attracting interest from the big clubs from the beginning, [Real] Betis and Sevilla were the first to arrive here due to the proximity. Barcelona signed him in a tournament that took place in the Algarve, in which he was chosen as the best player and Barcelona took him.

"But before that, I think he was in Madrid with both teams, and they were watching him, and he was clear that, if he had to choose between the big clubs, he liked Barcelona more.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“Gavi's game was spectacular. His personality is surprising at 17. When I was 17, everything cost me more”, Xavi said. Barcelona are confident to extend Gavi’s contract. It’s gonna take some time to sign/announce but new five year deal will be on the table soon. ⭐️🇪🇸 #FCB “Gavi's game was spectacular. His personality is surprising at 17. When I was 17, everything cost me more”, Xavi said. Barcelona are confident to extend Gavi’s contract. It’s gonna take some time to sign/announce but new five year deal will be on the table soon. ⭐️🇪🇸 #FCB“Gavi's game was spectacular. His personality is surprising at 17. When I was 17, everything cost me more”, Xavi said. https://t.co/5x9yT4CYuL

Gavi hails from Los Palacios, a Sevillian town of 38,000 inhabitants, that also boasts players like Jesús Navas. The young player has gone on to become a vital player for Barcelona this season and the Catalan giants will be glad that they won the race for his signature.

"I've always wanted to be a Culer": Gavi speaks about playing for Barcelona

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Speaking in an interview after winning the Youth of the Year 2021 award from Los Palacios and Villafranca in his hometown within Andalusia, Gavi noted that he always wanted to play for Barcelona:

“In the first months it cost me a lot, but as the season progressed I adapted. In the end everything ended well.

“I was always very clear, I always wanted to play for Barcelona. I’ve been a culer since I was little, and for me to play at Camp Nou was a dream, and I made it come true.”

Despite his age and stature, he has proven resourceful for the Blaugrana against much older and more experienced opponents. He has made 21 appearances for Barcelona, contributing one goal and three assists. He's also made four appearances for the Spanish national team.

