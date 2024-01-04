"They should be better than they were last season" - Pundit gives his verdict on Arsenal's title credentials amid poor run of results

Legendary commentator Jeff Stelling has written off Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League as he feels they haven't shown improvement from last season.

The Gunners raced to the top of the Premier League table before December. But, Mikel Arteta's men have faltered, losing three of their last five games, slipping down to fourth.

Arsenal were busy in the summer transfer window, bringing the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and David Raya to the Emirates. They've won 12 of 20 league games, perhaps not displaying the same exciting brand of football that earned them plaudits during the 2022-23 campaign.

Stelling has given his verdict on the Gunners' title hopes and he has concerns about their lack of improvement despite Rice's £105 million arrival. He told talkSPORT:

"They had 10 more points, eight more goals and had conceded three (goals) fewer than at the same stage last season. They didn't win the league last season even when they were that much better off. I don't think they've been the same team this season. They should be better than they were last season with the addition of Declan Rice."

Rice, 24, has been in fine form this season since joining Arsenal. The English midfielder has posted three goals and two assists in 28 games across competitions. Those include important strikes against Manchester United (3-1), Chelsea (2-2) and Luton Town (4-3).

However, goals have been an issue for Arteta's side as a collective, particularly for his front three. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus are struggling to produce prolific numbers which Stelling touched on:

"If you look at that front three, Martinelli, Jesus, and Saka, between them they have eleven Premier League goals this season. You’re not going to win the title with that sort of output."

Arsenal are without a win in their last three Premier League outings. They suffered disappointing defeats to Fulham (2-1) and West Ham United (0-2). There's a long way to go in the title race but the north Londoners have stumbled at a vital stage of the season.

Mikel Arteta slammed Arsenal for spurning the opportunity to go top after their Fulham loss

Arsenal slipped up at Craven Cottage.

The Gunners' loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage came as a surprise as many expected them to bounce back from their West Ham setback. But, Marco Silva's Cottagers were much the better side and deserved their victory over their London rivals.

Arsenal took the lead through Saka in the fifth minute but allowed the hosts back into the game. Raul Jimenez equalized in the 29th minute before Bobby De Cordova-Reid struck a 59th-minute winner.

Arteta was less than impressed with his players following their second loss on the bounce. He said (via the club's official website):

"Painful, that’s how I’d sum it up. We had the opportunity to be top of the table after 20 games with the consistency that we’ve shown, and we haven’t managed to perform well enough to earn the right to win the game. Three days ago we lost a game that we fully deserved to win, but today was a very different story."

Arteta's side turn their attention to the FA Cup when they face league leaders Liverpool on Sunday (January 7). The two Premier League giants meet in the third round of the competition at the Emirates.