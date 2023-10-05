"They can't blame McTominay and Fred anymore" - Ian Wright slams Manchester United midfield for lacking 'match control'

Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently tore into Manchester United for their poor performances, saying that they can't blame Scott McTominay and Fred for their failings this season.

The Red Devils have had a very bad start to the 2023-24 season, losing six out of their 10 games across competitions. They are 10th in the Premier League with three wins and four losses, seven points behind the top four.

United lost 1-0 at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend. They were then defeated 3-2 by Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on October 3.

After their game against Palace, Wright criticized Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, saying (via Mirror):

“Anyone who goes to Old Trafford now will feel like they've got a chance, because Manchester United are never trying to pass through you. They can’t blame McTominay and Fred anymore, it's not them, they’ve got a different midfield. It’s the same outcome. No match control. No game management."

He also said:

“Everything is about getting the ball to [Marcus] Rashford, or Antony, beating someone in a one v one and getting the ball across. That is literally their gameplan, it’s all I can work out, because I don’t know what else they do."

Wright also compared Manchester United to Tottenham Hotspur, who have already found an identity under Ange Postecoglou within a few months, saying:

“I saw they had 78 percent possession the other and nothing of real note coming of it. They are passing the ball in areas where they can’t hurt teams. When you look at what Ange Postecoglou has done in such a short space of time, you have to be looking at Ten Hag and thinking: 'What is your gameplan?”

Manchester United will next host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, October 7.

Casemiro wins Manchester United Player of the Month award amidst criticism

The Red Devils' midfield has come under immense scrutiny this season with their lack of control in almost every game across competitions. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes have been the mainstays in midfield, with the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, and Hannibal Mejbri joining in.

Manchester United started off the season with a poor performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers but were fortunate enough to win 1-0. They did not manage to control most of their games this season.

Casemiro has been highly criticised on the defensive side of things with the 31-year-old struggling to keep up. He was also sent off against Galatasaray midweek after receiving two yellow cards.

However, he has been phenomenal in front of the goal and won United's Player of the Month award for September. Casemiro scored three goals and provided one assist in six games last month.

Overall, the Brazilian has registered four goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions this season.