Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit issued a warning to Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of a potential Real Madrid switch this summer. The former Chelsea star believes the defender could face hostile treatment from the Los Blancos faithful, just like it happened with Kylian Mbappe.

It has been widely reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold could become a Real Madrid player this summer. The defender's contract with Liverpool expires in July, and Real Madrid are said to be in talks to secure his services ahead of the next campaign (via Sky Sports).

As the transfer window approaches, Emmanuel Petit has questioned the player's decision to leave the soon-to-be Premier League champions for the Spanish giants.

"My advice to Alexander-Arnold would be that he is about to win the Premier League again with Liverpool, he will always compete for the Champions League with Liverpool, why would you want to go and join Real Madrid in their current state?" he told Sambaslots (via GOAL).

The former Premier League star went on to tell the Liverpool defender to expect hostility at the Santiago Bernabeu, just like Kylian Mbappe faced.

"It’s a mess at Real Madrid and if you have one or two bad games, you get killed by the fans," the Frenchman continued. "You will have no support. It’s the opposite of that at Liverpool. At the moment they are booing Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, Alexander-Arnold will have to play well in every single game. I wish him luck if he does go over there but at the moment I can’t understand it," he added.

Real Madrid fans notably booed Mbappe during their 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga last weekend.

How Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold can complement Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Despite the ups and downs so far this season, Kylian Mbappe deserves plaudits for his incredible performances. With 32 goals and four assists to his name in 49 games across all competitions, the attacker has proven to be a serious menace in front of the goal.

The Frenchman can elevate his game even further if the club manages to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer. Mbappe is well-known for his explosive pace. Alexander-Arnold is a connoisseur at splitting opposition defenses apart with his incredible range of passing and amazing vision.

