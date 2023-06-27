“They brainwashed me and put inside my brain the idea that I could be the best” – Gheorghe Hagi on playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid

Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi has disclosed what it was like playing for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, and described it as an honor to represent the two rivals.

Hagi, who currently manages the Liga I club Farul Constanta, was considered to be one of the best attacking midfielders in the 1980s and 90s. He is heralded by many to be the greatest Romanian footballer of all time as well.

The 58-year-old plied his trade for Real Madrid between 1990 and 1992. He made 84 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists, helping Los Blancos win the 1990 Supercopa de Espana.

The ex-Romania international then became one of 33 players in football history to play for both Real Madrid and Barcelona by joining the Blaugrana in 1994. Hagi also only played two seasons there, making 51 appearances, scoring 11 goals, and providing five assists. He also won the 1994 Supercopa de Espana with Barcelona.

Gheorghe Hagi spoke with FourFourTwo, revealing what it was like to play for Los Blancos and the Blaugrana:

"Both clubs taught me a lot. I left both of them better than when I came, in many ways: I learned the culture; I was educated in their spirit; they brainwashed me and put inside my brain the idea that I could be the best in the world. After the Romanian Revolution [in 1989], I kept in mind only one thing: that I could become the best and play anywhere, something I couldn’t do before 1989."

He added:

"It’s impossible to separate them, I feel proud and honoured to have represented both. Everything I did was worth it – all of the sacrifices, all of the struggles I had. You have to struggle in order to win; you encounter difficult moments and I’m glad I got so far. Real Madrid and Barcelona are huge clubs. I loved playing for both, I was educated by both, and I offered a lot at both the Bernabeu and Camp Nou."

After leaving Camp Nou in 1996, Hagi plied his trade for Galatarasay for five years before retiring in 2001.

Real Madrid face competition from Barcelona in signing of Fenerbache starlet: Reports

According to AS, Real Madrid face stiff competition from Barcelona as they look to sign Fenerbache wonderkid Arda Guler this summer.

Guler, 18, has had an exceptional season for the Turkish outfit since inheriting Mesut Ozil's No.10 shirt. The attacking midfielder has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances.

Arda Guler's release clause is reported to be €17.5 million and Los Blancos' intentions are to sign him and loan him back to Fenerbache for next season.

However, the 18-year-old reportedly wants to have a permanent exit this summer. Barcelona are also interested in his services and are reportedly willing to take full advantage of this. Deco, the Blaugrana's incoming sporting director, is reportedly ready to sign him on a permanent deal.

