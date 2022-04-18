"They brought in the right players and got rid of the right players" - Ralf Rangnick explains secret to Jurgen Klopp's success at Liverpool

Liverpool's achievements under Jurgen Klopp in the past few years and their current stature in world football has made them a successful case study for any European side with soaring ambitions. The Reds identified a manager in whose brand of football they could trust and support for years to come.

Further, they backed him in the market and with their clever recruitment strategies, never let the team starve of quality talent in any position.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was speaking to the media in the build-up to his team's visit to Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Rangnick praised his German compatriot for the work he has done with the Reds. He also lauded the manner in which they have gone about their transfer business.

The Red Devils boss said, as shared by BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone:

"He is one of the best, if not the best coach. It is no coincidence what has happened. They brought in the right players and got rid of the right players. That is why they are where they are."

Liverpool are having an excellent season and their hopes of a quadruple are well and truly alive, having already secured the EFL Cup back in February.

The Reds have had a remarkable run in the Premier League since the turn of the year. They are unbeaten in their last 12 games and have picked up 32 points from a possible 36.

This saw Jurgen Klopp's side close down a 14 point-lead that Manchester City were enjoying over them. Liverpool now have 73 points and are just one point behind Pep Guardiola's side. The Reds dumped City out of the FA Cup semi-final with a 3-2 victory, setting up their finale against Chelsea - the team they beat in the EFL CUP final.

The Anfield outfit will face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals, while Manchester City and Real Madrid will face each other in the pick of the two ties. As such, Klopp's side have comparatively got an easier route into the final, which only strengthens their hopes of a quadruple.

Liverpool's new recruits have endeared themselves to the Kop

The Reds have spent big on two occasions this season. Even before the campaign got underway, they strengthened their backline by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for €40 million in the summer transfer window. They were again active in January, adding more firepower to their formidable attack by bringing in Luis Diaz from FC Porto for €45 million.

Luckily for Liverpool, both those players have flourished under Jurgen Klopp and look to have a long and secure future at Anfield. The Colombian winger has scored and assisted once in the Champions League in his four appearances and also scored twice in the Premier League in his seven appearances.

Konate has made 22 appearances for Liverpool and has played the full 90 minutes on 19 occassions. The French centre-back has proven to be a menace to opposition from set-piece situations and has scored three headers in his last three games.

