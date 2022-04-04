“They are building something special” – Eduardo makes bold claim about Arsenal winning Premier League title under Arteta

Former Arsenal forward Eduardo has hailed Mikel Arteta for the amazing job he has done at the North London club. The 39-year-old has heaped praise on the Spanish manager and believes that he can lead the Gunners to Premier League success within half a decade.

Mikel Arteta has done a phenomenal job at the Emirates since taking over at the club at a difficult time. He has now put the club in Champions League contention. duardo has tipped his former side to emulate the success of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

The German mastermind was brought in by Liverpool in 2015 having gone through turbulent times. And Klopp has worked his wonders at Anfield over the years to lead the Reds to several trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Eduardo, who featured for the Gunners between 2017 and 2010, reckons Arteta deserves 'all the credit he gets' for competing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

“Arsenal are growing quickly. They've improved significantly over the last few years, in a transition phase from Arsene Wenger to Mikel Arteta's side right now,” Eduardo told Ladbrokes, as quoted by Express.

“This year, for me, is the best that they have looked as a team in around eight years. They're very close to getting back into the Champions League, and for that they deserve a lot of credit - especially when you look at some of the teams they're ahead of in the table right now.

“Mikel deserves all the credit he gets. It's very hard to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, but they're right up there behind those two as one of the best sides in the division right now."

The former Croatia international has stated that Arteta is 'building something special, step by step' at the Emirates. The former Arsenal fan-favorite has also tipped his former club to win the Premier League 'in the next five years'

"The 39-year-old added: “Man City have a dangerous combination of a lot of money and the top coach in the world, while Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have built a really strong squad. But that's taken a few years.

“When you look back at where Liverpool were when Klopp took over, and how long it took him to turn them into a title-challenging side with the identity they currently have, that's maybe an approach Arsenal can look at taking.

"Klopp has strengthened in a couple of key areas with every transfer window, and it's led to Liverpool challenging for the title. Arsenal don't spend a lot of money in comparison to those top teams, but they are building something special, step by step.

"I'm confident that Mikel Arteta - a fresh coach with new and exciting ideas - can replicate the success of 1998 and 2004 by turning this team into title winners in the next five years. I believe Arsenal can win the Premier League in the next five years.”

Can Arsenal replicate Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool?

The way Liverpool gradually transformed into a force to reckon with under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship is truly admirable.

Mikel Arteta has so far done a brilliant job with his former club against the odds but they still have a long way to go.

However, with a plethora of talented youngsters at their disposal, the Gunners have every chance to emulate Liverpool in the years to come.

