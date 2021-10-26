"They buy me, they buy Varane and Sancho" - Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about 'adaptation time' for new Manchester United signings

Cristiano Ronaldo has come out and said that he and the other new summer signings will take time to adapt to their surroundings and new tactics at Manchester United. The Red Devils had a great summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner believes the new signings will gradually fit into the roles and responsibilities given to them by their new club. For now, they just have to take things step-by-step and everything should be fine. Speaking to Sky Sports (via TalkSPORT), Cristiano Ronaldo said:

“We are in a moment in my opinion that Manchester United do a few changes; they buy me, they buy [Raphael] Varane and [Jadon] Sancho. The adaptation will take time, even the system of the game that we play. But I think step-by-step we have to put it in our mind that everything is possible.”

Cristiano Ronaldo also believes Manchester United can win trophies this season. The 36-year-old said that winning trophies for the club is much more important than individual accolades. Ronaldo also stated that if every player understands the role given to them, then Manchester United will become a better team. Ronaldo said:

“I don’t speak only about my individual stuff, I put the collective in first place. To win things as a collective, it’s more easy to win individual stuff, I still think it’s possible. Everyone should know their role. I know my role in the team, in the club."

Ronaldo added:

"My role is to score goals, to help the team with my experience and know-how to understand the game. If everyone is thinking like that, sacrifice for the team, I think we will be a better team. We have fantastic supporters behind us, fantastic stadium, fantastic team, so we have to carry on like that.”

Both Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have struggled to find their form

Both Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have struggled with form in recent weeks. The Red Devils are currently on a four-game winless run in the Premier League. Coincidentally, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in each of those four matches.

Manchester United have lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool in this barren run which has piled the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has failed to replicate his Champions League form in the Premier League. The 36-year-old forward has scored in each of the three continental games, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in nine appearances for Manchester United so far this season.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ ⚽ Manchester United scorers in the 2021/22 season: 1⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo ⬆: 6 goals;

