"They call him selfish", "Knows what is better for team" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo's 'selfless' act in Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup S/F win

Fans on X have hailed Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after he selflessly squared the ball to Joao Felix, enabling the latter to score his first goal for the club. This led to the Knights of Najd securing a 2-1 win over Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final at the Hong Kong Stadium on Tuesday, August 19.Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. got off to a strong start, breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute after Sadio Mane found the bottom-right corner with a clinical finish. However, Steven Bergwijn leveled the scores six minutes later following a rapid attack by Al-Ittihad.Things turned from bad to worse for Al-Nassr after Mane was sent off in the 25th minute for accidentally stepping on top of Hamed Al-Shanqiti. Fortunately for the Knights of Najd, Ronaldo found himself in a one-on-one situation with Al-Shanqiti in the 61st minute. The 40-year-old proceeded to selflessly pass the ball to summer signing Joao Felix, helping his side progress to the Saudi Super Cup final.One fan was left impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's decision, posting:&quot;He knows what is better for team&quot;the unknown memes @theunknowmemesLINK@ESPNFC He knows what is better for teamAnother fan tweeted:&quot;And they call him selfish&quot;Dxrkness @thfc_dxrknessLINK@ESPNFC and they call him selfishOther fans reacted below:&quot;Ronaldo keep on proving why he is the most complete player in football history. Selfless,&quot; one fan commented&quot;Instead of going for himself, Cristiano Ronaldo passed the ball to Joao Felix for his first official goal. Always a leader,&quot; another added&quot;That is the best to do to show love to Felix and welcome him to the league,&quot; one fan typed&quot;And to top it up they are on a red card and he didn't choose glory for himself..that's why he is the goat,&quot; another chimed inHow did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup S/F?Despite being down to 10 men, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr showed great resilience to secure a 2-1 win over SPL rivals Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.Ronaldo had a decent outing, garnering a match rating of 8.1. The Portugal ace completed 12 passes from an attempted 14 (86 percent accuracy), created two chances, provided one assist, and completed both his attempted dribbles. However, he notably struggled in front of goal, landing one shot on target from six attempts (17 percent accuracy).Ronaldo will be aiming to win his first official trophy for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup final. They next face the winner of Al-Ahli and Al-Qadasiya on Saturday, August 23.Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on August 19 at 8:05 PM IST. They are subject to change.