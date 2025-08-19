  • home icon
  • Football
  • Saudi Pro League 2023-24
  • "They call him selfish", "Knows what is better for team" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo's 'selfless' act in Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup S/F win

"They call him selfish", "Knows what is better for team" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo's 'selfless' act in Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup S/F win

By Silas Sud
Modified Aug 19, 2025 14:44 GMT
Fans praised Cristiano Ronaldo on X
Fans praised Cristiano Ronaldo on X

Fans on X have hailed Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after he selflessly squared the ball to Joao Felix, enabling the latter to score his first goal for the club. This led to the Knights of Najd securing a 2-1 win over Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final at the Hong Kong Stadium on Tuesday, August 19.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. got off to a strong start, breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute after Sadio Mane found the bottom-right corner with a clinical finish. However, Steven Bergwijn leveled the scores six minutes later following a rapid attack by Al-Ittihad.

Things turned from bad to worse for Al-Nassr after Mane was sent off in the 25th minute for accidentally stepping on top of Hamed Al-Shanqiti. Fortunately for the Knights of Najd, Ronaldo found himself in a one-on-one situation with Al-Shanqiti in the 61st minute. The 40-year-old proceeded to selflessly pass the ball to summer signing Joao Felix, helping his side progress to the Saudi Super Cup final.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One fan was left impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's decision, posting:

"He knows what is better for team"
Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"And they call him selfish"
Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Ronaldo keep on proving why he is the most complete player in football history. Selfless," one fan commented
"Instead of going for himself, Cristiano Ronaldo passed the ball to Joao Felix for his first official goal. Always a leader," another added
"That is the best to do to show love to Felix and welcome him to the league," one fan typed
Ad
"And to top it up they are on a red card and he didn't choose glory for himself..that's why he is the goat," another chimed in

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup S/F?

Despite being down to 10 men, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr showed great resilience to secure a 2-1 win over SPL rivals Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.

Ad

Ronaldo had a decent outing, garnering a match rating of 8.1. The Portugal ace completed 12 passes from an attempted 14 (86 percent accuracy), created two chances, provided one assist, and completed both his attempted dribbles. However, he notably struggled in front of goal, landing one shot on target from six attempts (17 percent accuracy).

Ronaldo will be aiming to win his first official trophy for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup final. They next face the winner of Al-Ahli and Al-Qadasiya on Saturday, August 23.

Ad

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on August 19 at 8:05 PM IST. They are subject to change.

About the author
Silas Sud

Silas Sud

Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.

Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.

Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Silas Sud
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications