"They can be better than Arsenal and Liverpool" - Gary Neville makes incredible Premier League claim on Tottenham Hotspur

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville believes Tottenham Hotspur can finish second or third in the Premier League, ahead of teams like Arsenal and Liverpool. Neville's remarks came after Spurs' 2-2 draw with the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 14.

Tottenham are currently fifth in the league table, level on points (40) with north London rivals Arsenal, who are fourth with a game in hand. Liverpool, on the other hand, lead the table with 45 points.

But Neville thinks that Ange Postecoglou's team can push their way into the top three or even the top two once their injured stars return and they string together a run of positive results.

"I think they can get second or third. I think if they get through these next few weeks they can be better than Arsenal and Liverpool," he said on Sky Sports (via LFC Transfer Room).

Notably, Spurs are only active in the FA Cup other than the Premier League. Arsenal and Liverpool, on the other hand, also have European commitments on top of domestic assignments.

Gary Neville hits back at Liverpool fans after Tottenham Hotspur suggestion

After Gary Neville suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could take over the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal on the league table, a Reds fan hit back at the pundit. He highlighted how Jurgen Klopp's side are also missing some of their star players but are still top of the league table.

In reply, Neville wrote:

"Such a sensitive mob you lot nowadays. The reason I said Spurs 'could' (repeat could) finish above you is they may have a clear run and you’re in all comps! If it’s a laughable suggestion relax and enjoy your PL 🥇"

Another fan highlighted how Neville had previously predicted that Arsenal would win the league. To this, the former right-back replied:

"It 'could' be yes mate 🤷🏻‍♂️. Spurs have a clear run and have their 5 best players missing! So they 'could' surprise us all. That not ok?"

Tottenham's next game is against Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 26.