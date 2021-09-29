"They can cause problems" - Paul Merson names key condition for Arsenal to challenge for Premier League top 4

Arsenal are gradually returning to life in the Premier League courtesy of a couple of decent results over the last few weeks. Gunners legend Paul Merson believes Mikel Arteta's men can compete for a top-four finish this season if they manage to keep their strongest starting XI fit.

He explained:

"If Arsenal keep those players fit and they play every week, they would have a chance of getting into the top four and cause problems.

"They have no Europe this season, so they will have time to recover and work on the team. This is Arsenal, though, and has been since they last won the league in 2004, since when they have never really looked like winning the league."

"The game on Sunday was their bread and butter, but if they win away at Brighton on Saturday, then I'm going to sit up. But if we talk next week and they get lost at the Amex, I would not be shocked. That is the problem, they need to get a run of games together."

"This is a good XI, but if they get injuries, they are going to struggle as there is not much after that. But from what I've seen the last few weeks, fair play to them."

Arsenal sent a huge message across to their Premier League rivals as they earned a resounding 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. The Gunners came out with bragging rights in the north London derby courtesy of goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners are on a 3-game winning run in the Premier League right now

Arsenal overcoming their poor Premier League start

It was a disappointing start to the season for Arsenal, who lost their first three Premier League games and found themselves in the relegation zone. However, the Gunners have managed to turn the situation around with a few favorable results in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta's men have claimed consecutive victories in their last three Premier League games, beating the likes of Norwich City, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur. As it stands, they occupy the 10th position on the table with nine points from six games so far. They are one place above their local rivals Tottenham. Up next, they'll travel to Brighton for their seventh league game of the season this weekend.

