"They can change his mind" - Carragher feels Mbappe and Haaland transfer sagas could aid Liverpool's contract talks with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has suggested that he believes Mohamed Salah will sign a new deal with the Reds.

The former defender turned television pundit was questioned by his colleague Gary Neville over his views on Salah's contract situation at Anfield. The 44-year-old made it clear that he remains unfazed regarding the situation and believes that Salah will sign a new deal with the Reds.

As of now, Salah's deal at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023. There have been reports claiming that the Egyptian refused the latest contract offered by the Merseyside club. There is growing concern among fans that their talisman could leave in 2023 or even this summer if the Reds decide to cash in on him.

However, Carragher looked far from worried while talking to Neville on the latter's Instagram page.

“Mo Salah leaving, is Mo Salah going to leave at the end of the season?”, asked Neville.

“Not at the end of the season. He may leave at the end of his contract, but he won’t leave at the end of the season", responded Carragher.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“£400,000-a-week? Look, every situation is different and separate. You have to look at the medical record of the player. Never misses a game. You would do it.” Arsene Wenger on Mo Salah:“£400,000-a-week? Look, every situation is different and separate. You have to look at the medical record of the player. Never misses a game. You would do it.” #awlive [bein sports] Arsene Wenger on Mo Salah:“£400,000-a-week? Look, every situation is different and separate. You have to look at the medical record of the player. Never misses a game. You would do it.” #awlive [bein sports] https://t.co/FFlGETQoeE

Neville then questioned:

“You don’t think they will sell him? You don’t think they will cash in? With Diaz, Jota, Firmino and Mane?”

Carragher replied:

“No, no. I wouldn’t. I don’t think they would. They will get another 12 months out of him. Hopefully, they can change his mind and try to convince him to sign that contract."

Carragher has insisted that Liverpool have an advantage in this situation. He stated that clubs who can afford to sign Salah are looking at other players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Carragher believes that other clubs chasing younger players could help Liverpool convince their star attacker to commit his future to the club. He said:

“I think he will end up signing the contract. I am not too overly worried about the situation, to be honest. I think he will sign because of the situation of all these other clubs and the players they will look to sign. They will look at Haaland and Mbappe. Younger players than Salah.”

Liverpool should tie down Salah with a new deal at any cost

Jurgen Klopp has built a brilliant squad at Liverpool and Mohamed Salah is one of the players who makes them tick.

Salah's outrageous goalscoring figures suggest that the Merseysiders will find it difficult to replace him if they decide to part ways with him. he has 28 goals and 10 assists in 35 games this season across all competitions. He also leads the Premier League scoring charts this season with 20 strikes to his name so far.

His overall goalscoring figure of 153 goals in 238 games for the Reds since making his move in 2017 is nothing short of extraordinary.

- @PassLikeThiago If Salah leaves I’ll like to see his replacement miss just 4 games due to injury in 5 seasons, on top of that hit 35 G/A per season minimum & be around the top for creativity with outstanding workrate.



Anything else is a downgrade. He is IRREPLACEABLE. If Salah leaves I’ll like to see his replacement miss just 4 games due to injury in 5 seasons, on top of that hit 35 G/A per season minimum & be around the top for creativity with outstanding workrate.Anything else is a downgrade. He is IRREPLACEABLE.

Salah currently earns around £200,000-per-week at Anfield and whether he merits an improved deal or not is not really a question. The Egyptian is arguably one of the best players on the planet given his current form. If Liverpool do not offer him the deal that he rightly deserves, it will be a massive loss for the club.

