“They can get it done” – Berbatov makes bold prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Liverpool

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed his former side to beat Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League clash on Saturday, September 30.

Both sides are unbeaten in the league this season while the Reds are one of the only two English teams to be unbeaten in all competitions alongside Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Manchester City, with five wins and one draw.

Spurs, meanwhile, are fourth with four wins and two draws. They come into the game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on the back of an encouraging 2-2 draw at rivals Arsenal last weekend.

Liverpool, meanwhile, beat Leicester City 3-1 in the EFL Cup third round in their last game on Wednesday, September 27.

Ahead of the clash on Sunday, Berbatov has made his prediction in his column for Metro, writing:

"I think it’ll be a tough game, and Spurs need to be ready and take chances. Liverpool have serious attacking power. Look at Nunez, Salah, and others. Both teams have players who can score goals. Spurs need to take chances and not let their guard down when or if they concede. I think they can get it done."

Prediction: 2-1

A look at Tottenham and Liverpool's 2023-24 season so far

Both sides had a disappointing 2022-23 season but have bounced back brilliantly this season.

Liverpool began their season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea and they have won every game since. They beat Bournemouth (3-1), Newcastle United (1-2), Aston Villa (3-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-3) and West Ham United (3-1) in the league.

The Reds got past LASK (1-3) in the UEFA Europa League group stage and also beat Leicester City (3-1) in the EFL Cup third round.

Tottenham, meanwhile, also started their season with a draw - 2-2 at Brentford. They beat Manchester United (2-0), Bournemouth (0-2), Burnley (2-5), and Sheffield United (2-1) before their 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

Spurs were, however, eliminated from the EFL Cup by Fulham on penalties in the second round.

Incidentally, Liverpool (9) and Tottenham (8) are the top two teams to have picked the most points from losing positions in the Premier League this season.

Spurs' last win against the Reds came back in 2017, which is their only win against them in the last 10 meetings across competitions.