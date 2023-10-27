"They can surprise everybody" - Dimitar Berbatov makes Premier League title claim while predicting Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest result

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward Dimitar Berbatov believes Liverpool are being underestimated in the Premier League this season.

The Reds finished fifth last season in the league — 22 points behind eventual winners Manchester City. This was the first time they finished outside the top four since Jurgen Klopp's debut 2015-16 season at the club.

The Reds are currently fourth in the table with 20 points from nine matches, trailing pace-setters Tottenham by just three points. Their next assignment is a league game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (29 October) at Anfield.

The Bulgarian icon has predicted an easy home win for Jurgen Klopp's men in the upcoming game. He said, via PaddyPower:

"Liverpool are going under the radar at the moment, in a way. Many people don’t pay too much attention to them and are underestimating them and are saying ‘they cannot challenge'.

"But once again, it’s Jurgen Klopp. They have good players in the team. Mo Salah is still there. So based on that, watch them closely because, in the end, they can surprise everybody. I’ll go with them to win it."

Liverpool last won the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season. They have lost just once during the current campaign, with the 2-1 loss coming in north London against Spurs.

Liverpool beat Toulouse ahead of Nottingham Forest encounter

Liverpool continued their perfect start in the UEFA Europa League by winning their third group-stage game in a row.

The Reds put on a dominant display in front of the home fans against Toulouse on Thursday (26 October), putting five past the French side. Thijs Dallinga's 16th-minute goal leveled the scoreline but Liverpool scored four more goals to seal the scoreline.

Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch, and substitute Mohamed Salah all got on the scoresheet, in that order. The English giants sit top of Group E, leading second-placed Royale Union Saint-Gilloise by five points.

The Reds will now hope to continue this form against Nottingham Forest this weekend. Forest returned to the Premier League last season after a 23-year wait and beat Liverpool 1-0 at home in October 2022.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the reverse fixture at home by a 3-2 scoreline in April, with Diogo Jota (x2) and Mohamed Salah getting on the scoresheet.