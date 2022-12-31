"They can’t just wait" - Jurgen Klopp urged to spend more in January to bolster Liverpool squad 

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to spend more in the January transfer window.

Paul Joyce of The Times reported that Cody Gakpo, who is now officially a member of the Liverpool family, will be the club's only winter signing. Robinson, however, believes Klopp will want two midfielders, one being Jude Bellingham, to reinforce his side.

Speaking to Football Insider, the retired English goalkeeper said:

“It’s no secret that they want [Jude] Bellingham but they can’t just wait until the summer to buy a midfielder for me. I think Klopp will want two midfielders really. Bellingham and another. I think they have to go out and sign the other now."

Fabrizio Romano



"It's gonna be my 5th anniversary here. I am very proud to play for this beautiful club". Van Dijk: "I did not need to convince Cody Gakpo. He's good player, a good boy, we have to give him time and I am very sure the Liverpool fans will give him time", told Sky

He further said:

“They’ve got Gakpo and I’m sure the manager is happy with that but they need another midfielder. If they get another midfielder in, the squad will be looking very strong for the second half of the season. I’m sure they will be looking at what’s available. The question is, can they get the player they want for a reasonable price in January. That may be difficult.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp assessed win against Leicester City

Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Liverpool earned a 2-1 comeback win against Leicester City on December 30 as the Foxes' defender Wout Faes scored two own goals during the game. Klopp reacted to the Reds' performance in the Premier League game, saying:

"The result is very pleasing obviously but we all saw the game and it was not our best performance, we know that. The start in the game – conceding from a goalkick, I can’t remember a lot of goals we conceded from a goalkick, to be 100 per cent honest."

He added:

"We were just not there in that moment, we came three times too late and in the end Dewsbury-Hall is alone in front of Ali and Ali can this time not save us. So, 1-0 down against a counter-attacking side with a clear idea, yeah, absolutely the opposite of what you want to have."

Liverpool fans shouting "shooooot" when Wout Faes picks up the ball… poor lad

He further spoke about how luck helped Liverpool win the game as Leicester scored two own goals:

"On top of that, we played further on pretty much in Leicester’s hands. We lost the balls in the wrong moment, when we were too open, so for a long time we never got a foot in this game. Then we had our football moments and we forced then mistakes; scored a disallowed goal and then the two own goals happened."

He added:

"I think especially the second goal is brilliantly done – unlucky that it hits the post and even more unlucky for Leicester obviously that it is an own goal."

Liverpool will next face Brentford away on December 2.

