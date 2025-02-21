“They caused us a lot of trouble” - Hansi Flick reacts as Barcelona draw surprise opponent in UEFA Champions League round of 16

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has shared his thoughts on his side's opponents in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 following the draws today, February 21. La Blaugrana will face Portuguese giants Benfica for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition this season.

Ad

The draws for the Round of 16 were conducted after the conclusion of the playoffs in which Benfica overcame French outfit AS Monaco 4-3 on aggregate. The Portuguese side are set for a rematch against Barcelona after the two sides met in the league phase earlier this season.

Hansi Flick spoke at a press conference after the conclusion of the draw, pointing out that his side has received a tough draw as Benfica gave them problems earlier this season. The manager also stated (via Barca Universal) that there were no easy opponents in the competition, and expects a tough contest in the last 16.

Ad

Trending

"Benfica will be a tough match. They caused us a lot of trouble when we played against them. There is no easy opponent," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barcelona faced Benfica at their Estadio da Luz home exactly a month ago today and came away with a 5-4 win over the Portuguese side. They came from 4-2 down to win the game in dramatic fashion, leading to a melee at the final whistle.

La Blaugrana will face one of Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League if they make it through their two-legged tie against Benfica. The first leg will take place in Portugal on March 4, with the return leg taking place in Spain seven days later.

Ad

Barcelona chief issues warning after UEFA Champions League draw

Barcelona director Deco has issued a warning to the side after they were drawn against Portuguese outfit Benfica in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish giants, who finished second in the league phase, will now face Benfica over two legs for a place in the last eight.

Deco saw Benfica come close to defeating his side in Lisbon last month and has sent out a warning to the club following the draw. The former midfielder pointed out that they made his side suffer in their previous meeting this season and cannot be taken lightly. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

Ad

“We already faced Benfica in the qualifying round. The game we had there was extremely tough and we suffered a lot. We managed an important and historic comeback away from home but we could have lost because they are a very strong team. We can’t think any further ahead because first we have to beat Benfica, which will be very tough and complicated, especially at home.”

Hansi Flick's side came from 4-2 down with 15 minutes left in the game to win 5-4 thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski, Eric Garcia, and Raphinha. The Portuguese side played out another thriller in the playoffs against Monaco and will expect an interesting tie against the Spanish giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback