"They celebrate our losses like we ain’t gon win again" - Aurelien Tchouameni makes claim after Real Madrid's CDR loss to Barcelona

Aurélien Tchouaméni has sent a strong message to rival fans following Real Madrid’s 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 26. Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla hosted the clash.

The French midfielder was on the scoresheet on the night, scoring Los Blancos’ second goal. However, Jules Kounde won it for the Catalan club in the 116th minute in the second half of extra time.

After the match, Tchouaméni took to social media and reminded critics that his Real Madrid side will win again. He wrote:

"They celebrate our losses like we ain’t gon win again. We will be back🤝🏾"

Saturday's match made it the third time that Real Madrid and Barcelona have faced each other this season across competitions. Barcelona came out victorious in all three matches. Real Madrid lost the first meeting 4-0 in a LaLiga clash in October at home. They met a second time in the Supercopa de España in January, but the results once again ended in the favor of the Catalan club (5-2).

"We were close to winning" – Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s 3-2 loss to Barcelona in Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti praised his side’s performance despite their 3-2 loss to Barcelona at Estadio de La Cartuja. He said his side competed well and were better than their archrivals in the second half.

The Italian coach told the media in the post-match press conference (via the club’s website):

“It was a good game and we competed well. The first half was tougher, but we were better in the second half. We had the game under control, but they played a ball behind our defence for the second goal and the game got more complicated. The team was good, we were close to winning, but we have to keep fighting. I have nothing to fault the team for. If we'd won, it wouldn't have been a scandal because we were better than our opponents in the second half.”

“We defended well without trying to get out of the pressure at the beginning. It wasn't easy because when they have energy they press very well. When they dropped the pace of the pressing, we controlled the ball better and in the second half we played very well.”

Los Blancos will next be in action against Celta Vigo at home in LaLiga on May 4. They currently sit in the second position on the league table with 72 points after 33 matches and are four points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

