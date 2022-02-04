"They certainly need players in that position"- Craig Burley urges the next Manchester United manager to sign 2 key players 

ESPN FC pundit Craig Burley believes Manchester United should prioritize signing two midfielders this summer. He thinks the club should target Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

The Red Devils will have to strengthen their midfield this summer as Paul Pogba is expected to leave after his contract expires in July. The club also need a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic, who is 33 already and is in the twilight of his career.

Manchester United’s midfield has looked porous at times this season. However, the club decided not to strengthen their squad over the winter transfer window.

Burley believes Rice would be the ideal option for the Red Devils. He added that someone like Phillips should also be high on their list:

"I don't know what the scenario is with Declan Rice but the answer would be 'yes'," Burley said on ESPN FC's Extra Time.

"If I was managing a club in the state of Man United, with their player pull, [Rice] along with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, just looking in England, and young players who are very good at their job, those kind of players would be seriously high on my list, trying to push it through.

"I don't know if they've got something lined up for the summer or not but they certainly need players in that position. Not one, probably two."

Manchester United have a big summer ahead of them

Manchester United have seen an upturn in form since Ralf Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford. However, it’s clear that the squad is not fully equipped to challenge for the league title.

Manchester United’s midfield falls behind when compared to Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea. While their attack and defense have the quality and depth, their midfield looks average when Paul Pogba doesn't play.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United will have to pay at least £100m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.



(Source: MEN) Manchester United will have to pay at least £100m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.(Source: MEN) 🚨 Manchester United will have to pay at least £100m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.(Source: MEN) https://t.co/fFSOe5xqi8

The likes of Fred and Scott McTominay have done well for the team in patches, but the addition of Rice would vastly increase the quality. The West Ham star is good in terms of breaking the play and likes to carry the ball from deeper midfield areas.

Also Read Article Continues below

The same can be said of Kalvin Phillips, who has progressed well under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United in the last three years.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh