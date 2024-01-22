"They were both complaining" - Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola lifts lid on Jurgen Klopp argument during 4-0 Liverpool loss 

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has played down the argument between his bench and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the two sides' recent Premier League game. He stated it was just an isolated incident in the match and nothing serious.

Speaking to the media after the match, Iraola claimed that Klopp was calling for a booking while the Bournemouth bench thought the opposite. As a result, some words were exchanged on the touchline and when quizzed about it in the post-match press conference, he said:

"I think they were both complaining. One was asking for the yellow card from one side, the other... things happen. We congratulate them at the end, things happen."

The incident in question was Lewis Cook's foul on Conor Bradley in the 59th minute, which left Klopp furious. The Reds were leading 1-0 at that time and went on to win 4-0 at the end with Drwin Nunez and Diogo Jota bagging a brace each.

Liverpool were the better side, admits Bournemouth boss

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola hailed his side for their performance in the first half of the match. However, he admitted that they lost focus later and Liverpool made the most of it.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Iraola said:

"We were really good to keep the game level for 45 minutes. We had more chances in the first half but at the end you need to have some moments of inspiration to make a different. They had that in the second half and we didn't. We started doing things that we weren't doing in the first half and were probably doing things too quickly. It made us worse. We started leaving more spaces in the middle and weren't as tight or aggression. Liverpool doesn't lose their intensity. If you don't match them, it's difficult."

He added:

"We needed to make changes when we conceded because they were starting to win the duels in the middle but I don't think we improved. We kept at the same level and it was not good enough to compete with Liverpool. I think Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been really good against us. There's a reason they are the top three teams. Whenever they have a chance, they are clinical and when you make a mistake, they make you pay for it."

The Reds have now gone five points clear at the top of the table, but Manchester City can cut it down to two points if they win their game in hand.