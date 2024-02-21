"They could complement each other" – Gilberto Silva says he can't wait for Declan Rice to start alongside Arsenal star with 5 appearances this season

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has opened up on his excitement about the prospect of Gunners summer signing Declan Rice starting games alongside Thomas Partey this campaign.

Rice, who arrived in a potential £105 million move from West Ham United last year, has proved to be one of Mikel Arteta's key players so far this season. The 25-year-old has helped his team maintain a Premier League title charge against champions Manchester City and Liverpool and progress to the UEFA Champions League last-16 stage.

A former Chelsea youth star, Rice has started 32 of his 34 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this campaign. He has scored four goals and laid out five assists, operating mainly in a number six role.

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Silva asserted that Rice has been the most important player for Arsenal in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He elaborated (h/t The Boot Room):

"I'd highlight Rice as the key man, he's adapted very well. He's a great boss and I'm looking forward to seeing him play with Partey. I think they could complement each other like me and [Patrick] Vieira."

Partey, who featured in 40 overall outings for his club last season, has been out of action owing to a thigh problem since last October. The 30-year-old has made just five appearances so far, including four in the Premier League, and has returned to training this week.

Silva, meanwhile, formed quite a formidable midfield connection with Patrick Vieira between 2002 and 2005 at the north London outfit. He shared the pitch with Vieira for 6,055 minutes, across 78 overall games.

Pundit says Arsenal star Declan Rice could be 'Beckenbauer-type player' in the future

Speaking recently on The Stand With Eamon Dunphy podcast, Leeds United great John Giles tipped Declan Rice for a potential positional change down the line. The ex-midfielder said (h/t The Boot Room):

"The thing about Rice, when he gets older I think he will be a top-class centre-back. It will be a Bobby Moore/[Franz] Beckenbauer situation. I played against both of those, Bobby Moore was a midfield player in my time. Bobby could mark anybody. Back to your point, do you think Rice could be a Beckenbauer-type player?"

Reiterating his stance on the 6'1" tall Arsenal player, Giles concluded:

"Yes, I think he has the ability, he's quick and as he gets older, he will have the experience and the technique to be a top-class centre-back."

Rice, whose current deal will expire in June 2028, rose through West Ham's youth ranks and made 31 U21 appearances at centre-back. He started 15 outings in the same role during his breakthrough 2017-18 campaign before moulding himself into a midfielder later on.

A 48-cap England international, Rice will next be in action for Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg clash at Porto on Wednesday (February 21).