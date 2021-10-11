"They are not in their confident structure now" - Daley Blind says Manchester United have 'lost their orientation' after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Former Manchester United player Daley Blind believes the Red Devils need to rethink their tactics following the high-profile arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The 31-year-old has urged Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change his tactics in order to bring the best out of Ronaldo and his teammates. He told the Mirror:

"You are not going to change Cristiano any more in his thinking and his approach of the game. So Solskjaer will have to come up with a playing style of his team where Cristiano can still flourish and the team can still put their opponent under pressure."

Blind believes Manchester United have lost their orientation and structure since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. He thinks this is because the 36-year-old is not a typical forward who will track down defenders and make them commit a mistake.

The Dutchman said:

"Cristiano has come back and scored some important goals. But his presence in the team requires a different way of thinking tactically. Normally, you would expect that the striker is the first man to chase the defenders of the opposition. He will run from one defender to the other. But the team has lost its orientation. They are not in their confident structure now Ronaldo is up front."

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has coincided with Manchester United's drop in form

Manchester United have suffered a minor drop in form since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the club earlier this summer.

Things were on the up when the Red Devils defeated Newcastle United 4-1 on Ronaldo's debut. The Portuguese ace netted twice in that match.

However, since then, Manchester United have managed to win just once in the Premier League and once in the Champions League. They also suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to BSC Young Boys in the Champions League.

The Red Devils have dropped valuable points against the likes of Aston Villa and Everton while also getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham United.

Despite Manchester United's roller-coaster form, Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as the team's main man. The 36-year-old has scored five goals in six appearances across all competitions this season.

Also Read

Duncan Castles @DuncanCastles

• Lose at Young Boys

• Win at West Ham after last-minute penalty miss

• Lose at home to West Ham

• Lose at home to Aston Villa

• Lucky win over Villarreal

• Draw at home to Everton

8 wins, 1 clean sheet in 18 matches.

podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the… Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Man United• Lose at Young Boys• Win at West Ham after last-minute penalty miss• Lose at home to West Ham• Lose at home to Aston Villa• Lucky win over Villarreal• Draw at home to Everton8 wins, 1 clean sheet in 18 matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Man United

• Lose at Young Boys

• Win at West Ham after last-minute penalty miss

• Lose at home to West Ham

• Lose at home to Aston Villa

• Lucky win over Villarreal

• Draw at home to Everton

8 wins, 1 clean sheet in 18 matches.

podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the… https://t.co/2CgAbNEwtu

Manchester United's current league form may be poor, but they are still only two points behind league leaders Chelsea. The Red Devils will travel to face a struggling Leicester City side after the international break.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh