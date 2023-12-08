“They all cost money” - Jurgen Klopp responds after being asked whether Liverpool will sign new centre-back in January

In the wake of recent injuries to defenders, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered his insights regarding the possibility of acquiring a new center-back during the January transfer window. The Reds' defensive line faced a significant blow with Joel Matip sidelined for the rest of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The unfortunate turn of events occurred during the team's nail-biting 4-3 victory against Fulham. The 32-year-old was compelled to leave the pitch in the latter half of the game. Now, Matip has surgery looming on the horizon.

As Liverpool gear up for their upcoming away match against Crystal Palace, Klopp spoke about bringing in a new defender in January.

"You always talk about transfers like it is the easiest thing in the world," Jurgen Klopp told reporters. "They all cost money, it must be the right player. We still have four centre-backs. Tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top center-half. Tell me one."

Liverpool's current situation is delicate, as they trail league leaders Arsenal by just two points, with 34 points so far this season. The absence of Joel Matip, who has been a key figure in their defensive lineup, will give a cause for concern as they attempt a title push this season.

Liverpool reportedly explore defensive options in Lacroix and Guehi

Liverpool's quest to fill the void left by Joel Matip's season-ending injury has intensified, with the club setting its sights on potential reinforcements.

Among the names emerging as top contenders are Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, according to TeamTalk. The 23-year-old Lacroix, known for his speed and versatility, has caught Anfield's attention as he is capable of playing both center-back and right-back.

His contract situation at Wolfsburg adds to their interest in him, with only 18 months remaining. This could potentially allow Liverpool to secure his services for a reported fee of around £30 million. This financial aspect positions Lacroix as a more economical choice compared to other targets.

Meanwhile, Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is also under consideration. Guehi, who has been showcasing his defensive quality in the Premier League, could offer the Reds an immediate solution with his experience in the English top flight.