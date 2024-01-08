"They create loads of chances" – Pundit explains why ex-Chelsea star is better suited to Tottenham Hotspur than Manchester United

Ex-Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has revealed why RB Leipzig star Timo Werner would be better off joining Tottenham Hotspur than Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

Werner, 27, has lately emerged as one of the most in-demand attackers in Europe. He has reportedly attracted loan attention from Premier League teams like United, Spurs, Aston Villa, and West Ham United too.

During a recent chat on talkSPORT, Cascarino was asked whether Werner would succeed more at either Ange Postecoglou's side or the Red Devils. He responded (h/t The Boot Room):

"Spurs at the moment. The way they play, create chances, the movement, the bodies they get in the 18-yard box, he is a goal-scorer, he is going to get more chances [at Tottenham Hotspur than he would at Manchester United]. They create loads of chances. I think it will come down to one thing – how clinical he is."

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Tottenham have agreed a deal to rope in Werner on a six-month loan deal. They have included an optional buy clause for a fee of between £13 million and £17 million.

Werner, who bagged 23 goals in 89 matches for Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, has struggled to shine in his second stint at Leipzig. The Manchester United target has scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 54 appearances since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Former Chelsea star Mark Schwarzer urges Aaron Ramsdale to join Manchester United

Speaking recently to Optus Sport, ex-Chelsea star Mark Schwarzer suggested that Manchester United could prove to be a brilliant destination for Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"But if he didn't go to Chelsea, where else is there for Ramsdale? There's Manchester United, which I think would also be an excellent destination for him. He's far better than Andre Onana in my opinion but probably not in Erik ten Hag's opinion, as he will most likely stick with his summer signing given how much he's backed him through his early struggles at Old Trafford so far."

Ramsdale, 25, has fallen down in Arsenal's pecking order since David Raya's loan signing in the summer. He has made 10 appearances, including five in the Premier League, for Mikel Arteta's outfit this campaign.

In comparison, the ex-Bournemouth and Sheffield United star has registered three clean sheets and shipped 11 goals in 10 games this season. Andre Onana, on the other hand, has overseen eight shutouts and conceded 45 goals in 28 matches for Erik ten Hag's side so far.