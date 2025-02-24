"They are crybabies" - La Liga president Javier Tebas fires shots at Real Madrid and Florentino Perez in scathing attack

La Liga president Javier Tebas has called Real Madrid 'crybabies' following their complaint against numerous referring decisions in recent times. The comments came in the aftermath of Madrid's 2-0 La Liga win over Girona on Sunday (February 24).

Notably, Madrid were unhappy with referee José Munuera for sending off Jude Bellingham in their 1-1 league draw against Osasuna on February 15. Los Blancos have also written to the La Liga's refereeing standard in protest against several decisions against their players.

In an interview with Europa Press Sports Breakfast, Tebas spoke about Real's behavior. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"For me, they are crybabies because if they win, it is because they fought against the forces of good and evil. But if they lose, it is because there was a refereeing conspiracy against Real Madrid."

Tebas added:

"I have children and grandchildren who support Madrid, and I am starting to feel ashamed of what I once experienced as a Madridista. This club has never been one to complain, and now look at them…”

Javier Tebas also aimed a dig at Florentino Perez and claimed that the Madrid president did not comment when the Negreira case broke out. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"We have to analyse why I say ‘crybaby’. Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, was a member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Football Federation until November 2023 and said nothing. The ‘Negreira case’ broke out in February 2023, and he remained a board member for eight months without speaking up. The narrative pushed by Real Madrid does not convince me.”

Amid several controversies, SPORT had earlier reported that Madrid once considered leaving La Liga. Thus, it remains to be seen if Madrid would respond to Tebas's claim in the coming days.

How has Real Madrid performed in the league this season amid Tebas's claim?

Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Los Blancos have been excellent this season and they are a strong contender to defend the league title. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won 16, drawn six, and lost three out of 25 league games played.

Madrid are currently ranked second having registered 54 points from 25 La Liga games. They are also level on points with leaders Barcelona in the standings. In attack, Madrid have scored 54 goals and conceded 23 goals in defense, leading to a goal difference of 31.

Los Blancos will take on Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinal in their next game on Wednesday (February 26).

