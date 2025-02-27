“They have danger all over the place” - Nuno Espirito Santo on how it feels playing against Arsenal after Gunners’ draw with Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo shared his thoughts after his side faced Arsenal in the Premier League on February 26. The match ended in a goalless draw at City Ground.

Even though it was an intense game on Wednesday, with both sides creating chances, neither were able to open their scoring. Speaking after the 0-0 draw, Nuno praised his players' efforts on the pitch while also hailing the Gunners' squad. He told BBC Sport (via TBR Football):

"I’m very happy with the way we did things, the way we played against Arsenal. It’s very difficult to play against them. They are a very good team. It requires a lot of effort. We were solid and compact. Very positive game."

The match against Arsenal marked Nottingham Forest's first undefeated game and clean sheet in their last three Premier League clashes. Nuno Espirito Santo considered not conceding a goal against the Gunners as an upside and added:

"After this period we had conceding it was important to go back to basics – solid, clean sheet. We had a couple of moments to do it better. But in terms of the game, positive because it was very important to go back to the team we are that allows us to be successful. They have danger all over the place. Set-pieces are some of them. It requires focus. The boys did well. We prepared [for] it."

Nottingham Forest maintained 35% possession against Arsenal while having two shots on target. The hosts made a total of 18 tackles, eight interceptions, 39 recoveries, and 31 clearances.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League following draw against Nottingham Forest

Following the goalless draw against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was asked if his side's hopes of claiming the Premier League title were over. The Gunners have three wins, one loss, and one draw in their last five league games, placing them second with a 13-point difference with table-toppers Liverpool, who have played a game more.

Arteta claimed that since the points gap is still technically manageable, he and his squad will push till the end to claim the Premier League title this season. He said (via BBC Sport):

"Over my dead body. If not I will go home. Mathematically it is possible. Three days ago we could close a gap and you are like 'You are one and a half games away.' The difficulty is higher than three days ago but if you are going to win the Premier League, you have to do something special."

"If you are going to win the Premier League with the circumstances we have, you will probably have to do something that nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League," added the Spanish manager.

Arsenal, who currently have 54 points in 27 matches, will return to Premier League action against Manchester United at Old Trafford on March 9.

