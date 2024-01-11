“They were not dating because Aisha was still young” - Father of Sadio Mane’s bride reveals when Liverpool legend first met his daughter

Liverpool legend Sadio Mane has recently married 18-year-old Aisha Tamba in a traditional Islamic ceremony, ahead of Senegal's AFCON campaign. Now, the father of the bride has revealed the details about when and how the 31-year-old footballer met his new wife.

Apparently, Mane met Tamba when she was 16 and entered an arranged marriage based on the customs and traditions within their community. Aisha's father Amadou Tamba disclosed as much in an interview (via Mirror):

"My wife and Aisha visited their (Mane's) family one day, and this is where he met her for the first time. He probably saw something special in her and his parents appreciated her as well. They came to see me. We discussed as per the tradition, agreed on everything and waited for this day to happen. They were not dating because Aisha was still young."

Notably, Amadou Tamba has known Sadio Mane since 2013 when he became a contractor for some of the superstar's properties in his home country. Tamba had a lot of praise for the Al-Nassr forward, stating:

"I knew that Sadio and all his family are very good and humble people. Sadio is just the reflection of his family. However, as a father I also needed to know more about him, his education, his faith in God, humility. And I came to know much more that he is a good person."

He added:

"Sadio and I talk much about the projects, but we also talk about life in general and he taught me a lot, although he is still young. He knows a lot about life, and I learnt much from him. So, that's why I didn't hesitate to accept his request to marry Aisha."

Sadio Mane's father-in-law also added some marriage advice for the footballer:

"I would like to tell him that marriage is not easy. I would advise him to treat her like his own daughter, his own sister. To support her."

Sadio Mane now plays with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

The Senegalese forward has long left Anfield, moving to Germany to play for Bayern Munich before joining up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer. Since his signing for the Saudi giants, he has impressed across the board, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists across 26 appearances.

However, the forward's current focus will be on defending the AFCON crown with Senegal in Cote d'Ivoire. They notably beat Mohamed Salah and Egypt in 2022, and they will be hoping to meet the same bar they set the last time out.

After Sadio Mane completes his service for his country this January, he will be hoping to continue Al-Nassr's season in full swing with the club, who are currently on a winter break.