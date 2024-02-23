"They have decided he is too old, there’s no resale value" - Jounalist says Liverpool have dropped out of race to sign 28-year-old star

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha's future now looks uncertain as Liverpool have dropped out of the race to sign him, according to journalist Alex Crook. There was some certainty that Palhinha would leave for a UEFA Champions League side last summer due to interest from clubs like Bayern Munich. However, any potential moves faltered, with the midfielder still with the Cottagers.

Alex Crook revealed on the Premier League All Access Podcast that clubs are no longer interested in signing the midfielder because of his age. The journalist said about the 28-year-old (via TBR Football):

“The issue he has in this country is that his people have touted him to a lot of big clubs at the top of the Premier League foodchain but certainly in the case of Chelsea and maybe even Liverpool they have decided he is too old, there’s no resale value, so it will be interesting to see if Fulham have to lower their asking price because of that."

Fulham were considering a transfer deal for around £17 million, but it is uncertain if they will reduce this fee in order to keep clubs interested. It seems as though clubs are now looking for younger players who can play for a long time and can potentially be sold for a good price later on.

This doesn't come as a surprise with Chelsea, who have mostly signed players in their early 20s. For Liverpool, though, the case is a bit different, after they notably signed 31-year-old Wataru Endo last summer. However, they may be looking to make only signings for the future moving forward.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has picked the Reds to win over Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

The Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool this Sunday will see a repeat of the same in 2022, where the Reds won on penalties.

Jamie Carragher has predicted that his former side will again come out victorious on February 25. He shared his thoughts on The RedMenTV, saying (via Daily Post):

“I will go with 2-1 to Liverpool. I think it will be tight."

It's clear that the recent form of both teams have played a role in the former defender's prediction. The Reds have been on a winning streak, with victories in eight out of their last 10 matches. This also includes an impressive 4-1 win over Chelsea, which will certainly hound Mauricio Pochettino's men ahead of Sunday.

The Blues, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games with one draw and two wins.