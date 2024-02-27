“They defend like a team I have never seen before" - Jamie Carragher calls out Manchester United after their loss to Fulham

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was left perplexed by Manchester United's defending in their 2-1 loss to Fulham in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 24.

The Red Devils conceded first to Calvin Bassey in the 65th minute but found an equalizer through defender Harry Maguire a minute before time (89'). However, Alex Iwobi ensured that the Cottagers went home with all three points, as he found the net late in stoppage time (90+7').

Following the defeat, Carragher was breaking down Erik ten Hag's approach without the ball. He spotted that the space between the last line of defense to the holding midfielders ahead created a large area for opposition attackers to pick the ball up.

Pointing out this confusing tactic, the former defender said (via @centredevils):

“They defend like a team I have never seen before. What I mean by that is that they like to press high with a deep block. It’s impossible. They are trying to do two things at the same time, you can only do one thing or the other. They are all pressing high or defending deep, they are trying to do both.”

Manchester United have played a fair few games of late where chances have been easy to come by for the opposition. Fulham managed 17 shots, before which Luton Town racked up a staggering 22 attempts when they lost 2-1 to the Red Devils on February 18.

Up next for the Manchester outfit is fifth round FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (February 28).

Gary Neville highlights what Erik ten Hag must achieve to remain at Manchester United

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Erik ten Hag ensuring Champions League qualification for next season would largely dictate his future at Old Trafford.

At the moment, the Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Speaking about the Dutch coach's future, Neville told Sky Sports:

"It's pretty obvious Erik ten Hag is going to be judged on results in the last part of the season, and obviously getting into the Champions League spots is important. But there is going to be a demand, I suspect, on performance levels - and feeling like the club is going in the right direction on the pitch."

Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United in July 2022 and has led the Red Devils to League Cup success (2022-23). This season, he's won 18 of 36 matches across competitions.