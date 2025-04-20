"They deserved a better memory" - Ruben Amorim gives his take on young duo's showing in Manchester United loss

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has expressed his sympathy towards academy stars Harry Amass and Tyler Fredricson after his side's defeat to Wolves. Both youngsters were in action for the Red Devils as they tasted defeat in the Premier League for a record 15th time this season.

Following his side's dramatic win over Olympique Lyon to progress to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, Amorim shuffled his pack for the visit of Wolves. The former Sporting Club coach handed a debut to 20-year-old defender Fredricson, while Amass made his first senior start at Old Trafford.

Manchester United suffered a defeat at the hands of Wolves, and Amorim was sorry for the youngsters who started for his side. In his post-match press conference, he praised the duo for performing excellently, pointing out that they did not deserve to have the memory of a loss in their first game at Old Trafford. He revealed (via Manchester World) that he could not predict if they will play more before the end of the season and said his team deserved more from the game.

“That I don’t know as the season is not over. What I felt today that they deserved a better memory from their first games. Tyler played really well, also Amass played really well, and they deserved better because we were the better team, we played well, created chances, but in the end one opportunity for the opponent and they score. The memories are not the best for these kids but they played well."

Harry Amass started at left wing-back, with Patrick Dorgu starting on the opposite flank and Diogo Dalot given a rare rest. The 18-year-old completed 89% of his passes, created a chance, and recorded a successful dribble for his side. He also made three clearances, seven recoveries, and won nine duels.

Tyler Fredricson started in the back three, with Leny Yoro named on the bench. The 20-year-old won 12 duels in the game, more than any other player for either side, and completed 93% of his passes. He made four clearances and six recoveries, and did not commit a single foul on his Manchester United debut.

Manchester United set unwanted record with defeat to Wolves

Manchester United set a new record for defeats in a league season as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Wolves. The Red Devils tasted defeat for the 15th time this term, leaving them on 38 points, level with Wolves a place below, after 33 games this season.

Heavy rotation from coach Ruben Amorim resulted in a drab first half, a sharp contrast to the excitement Old Trafford had witnessed on Thursday night. Wolves broke the deadlock in the 77th minute, as substitute Pablo Sarabia curled a free-kick into the top corner three minutes after his introduction.

Manchester United missed chances to find a leveller in the closing moments, with Mason Mount the chief culprit. They surrendered to a defeat against Wolves, who completed a league double over the Red Devils for the first time since the 1979-80 season.

The Red Devils generated a 1.10 xG and had two shots on target despite having 60% of the ball. Their opponents generated just 0.25 xG with two shots on target, and managed to pick up all three points.

