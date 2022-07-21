"They are destined to return" - Renowned astrologer predicts Shakira and Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique to get back together in 9 months 

As per astrologer Sol Ramos, Shakira and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique will be back together soon. Ramos claims the duo will stay apart for nine months before they sort things out.

The famous couple split last month, ending their 12-year relationship. Reports suggest the Barcelona star was caught cheating on the singer, who pulled the plug on their relationship.

While speaking on Good day Colombia of RCN, Ramos claimed the couple would be back together soon. He added that they are destined to stay together, but that will not happen for another nine months.

Ramos said:

"They will see that they will return. They are destined to return. This reconciliation will not be completely happy because again they are going to have their setbacks because it is something cyclical and repetitive. This novel that we are living will last nine months. What favors Shaki? The love of the people. She is a person they love very much because she understood very well that she came to help others."

"She realized, with her broken heart, that every time she helped someone else, her own wound healed. In that generosity she will find, especially in those nine months, a lot of support from people that she did not think would support her. And Pique has many scandals in communication, she will not be able to communicate well the things that she is living and doing, and I think that is why they want to return."

Shakira not happy that her kids have 'lost the quality of life' because of Barcelona star Gerard Pique

Shakira reportedly feels that her children could not enjoy life because of the media attention Pique continues to draw as a Barcelona footballer. She is looking to take her two sons to Miami, Florida, as per a source close to her.

Bola @Bolanet Shakira baru-baru ini telah berpisah dengan bek Barcelona, Gerard Pique. Penyanyi asal Kolombia tersebut kini kabarnya 'diincar' oleh aktor Amerika Serikat pemeran Captain America dalam franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans.

.

Komentar kalian? Shakira baru-baru ini telah berpisah dengan bek Barcelona, Gerard Pique. Penyanyi asal Kolombia tersebut kini kabarnya 'diincar' oleh aktor Amerika Serikat pemeran Captain America dalam franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans..Komentar kalian? https://t.co/06PR3h6qg9

The source told Informalia (via Marca):

"It's the perfect city to go unnoticed and away from the press. Her children could lead a quieter life there. Besides, they have great friends there. And that is what he wants, that this separation does not harm his children."

The couple has two sons: nine-year-old Milan Piqué Mebarak and seven-year-old Sasha Piqué Mebarak. Marca report suggests that Shakira wants complete custody of her kids and the couple are set for a court battle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far