“They didn’t have enough money for me” – Ex-Manchester United target reveals how Red Devils failed to sign him under Mourinho

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho tried to sign current Bologna attacker Marko Arnautovic for the Red Devils, the Austrian striker has recently revealed.

Arnautovic has previously starred for Premier League sides like Stoke City and West Ham United. He has now said that United wanted him in the same transfer window in which they bought back Paul Pogba from Juventus. However, having already spent €80 million on the Frenchman, the Premier League giants didn't have the funds to proceed with the move.

In a recent interview with Gazzetta, Arnautovic said (via Mirror):

“He already knows. He wanted me when I was at West Ham. He asked me: ‘How much does it cost?’ And I said: ‘Ah, do you still want me?’ But his Manchester United had already bought Pogba and they didn’t have enough money for me."

This wasn't the only time Arnautovic was linked with a move to Manchester United. In fact, the Red Devils were interested in a summer move for the Bologna star. The move didn't materialize, however.

Marco Di Vaio, the sporting director of the Serie A club, said at the time:

"We want to keep going with Arnautovic and keep him, he's at the centre of our project. Of course we're proud to receive interest from a club like Manchester United for one of our players, But Bologna's wish now is to keep our current team and strengthen it in order to have an important season. It is not a question of money. Marko is priceless for us. He represents a gamble that we all won."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed contract extensions of his players

Erik ten Hag - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford have all extended their contracts by a year. Erik ten Hag recently confirmed the news as he told the club's media (via Manchester United's official website):

“Yes, I can confirm it. We are happy because the squad is going in the right direction and those players [have] a massive contribution in that direction.”

Ten Hag added:

“We want to develop, we want to support those players and we want them to keep in our process. So, that’s why we came to those decisions. I’m sure they are the right decisions. We want to construct a team for the future, so for longer years, and those players have to be part of it.”

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Fabrizio: "Erik ten Hag thinks it's going to be really difficult for Man Utd to find another player like Rashford on the market. He considers him a TOP player and wants a long-term contract for Rashford. " [YT] Fabrizio: "Erik ten Hag thinks it's going to be really difficult for Man Utd to find another player like Rashford on the market. He considers him a TOP player and wants a long-term contract for Rashford. " [YT] 🚨 Fabrizio: "Erik ten Hag thinks it's going to be really difficult for Man Utd to find another player like Rashford on the market. He considers him a TOP player and wants a long-term contract for Rashford. " [YT] https://t.co/LQRbARkkI1

Poll : 0 votes