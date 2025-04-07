“They didn’t even bid” - Rio Ferdinand names one Arsenal star he wanted Manchester United to sign ‘at all cost’

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he urged Manchester United to sign Arsenal star Declan Rice. He was furious that the Red Devils did not launch a bid for the Englishman and believed that they should have gone him at all costs.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand stated he wanted Rice at Manchester United as he loved the midfielder while he was at West Ham United. He added that the Englishman should have been given the choice to pick between the Red Devils and the Gunners and said via Metro:
"Declan Rice didn’t make a choice [between Manchester United and Arsenal. Man United didn’t bid for him. United f****d that s*** up. They f****d that one up because I wanted Declan and I advised a couple of people there to get Declan at all costs. And they didn’t even bid. They didn’t even bid. He’s the man, I love him. I would have taken him."
While Ferdinand spoke highly about Rice, another Manchester United legend was not impressed with the Arsenal star. Paul Scholes questioned the midfielder and added that he was neither a holding midfielder nor an attacking 8 on the pitch. He said:
"Declan Rice, I’m not disappointed by him, but I don’t really know what he is anymore. Is he the holding midfielder? I’ve heard Gary Neville say he should be getting forward and scoring goals. I’ve never seen him that way. I think he’s almost got a bit stuck in not really knowing what he is and Mikel Arteta not knowing what he is."
Rice joined the Gunners in 2023 for a record £105 million deal from West Ham United despite interest from Manchester United. The record move was shattered within days as Chelsea paid £115 million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Neil Warnock surprised Manchester United did not sign Arsenal star Declan Rice
Neil Warnock spoke on The Seaman Says podcast earlier this season and admitted that he was surprised that Manchester United did not make a move for Declan Rice. He added that spending big on the midfielder was not a gamble and said via Metro:
"I thought Man United should sign Declan Rice before he went to Arsenal. And I thought, spend a good amount of money on a good player, instead of buying three or four rubbish. When you look at Declan, you look at how he plays, it’s not a gamble, is it? He might have a bad game here and there, but it’s not a gamble."
Arsenal have finished 2nd in the Premier League in the last seasons. They are in the same position this season with 7 matches left in the season.