"They didn't give me the minutes I needed to feel like a footballer" - Ex-Barcelona midfielder rules out Camp Nou return

Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has indicated that he doesn't intend to return to his boyhood club.

Puig joined the Blaugrana's U16 team in 2014 and made his way up to the first team by 2019, receiving plenty of plaudits for his energy, ball retention and passing. However, a lack of regular game time with the senior squad and the club's financial problems saw them sell him to LA Galaxy last year.

During a recent interview, the Spaniard, 23, was asked about a potential return to Barcelona. He said (as quoted by Barca Universal):

“It’s the club of my life, but at Barça they didn’t give me the minutes I needed to feel like a footballer. Los Angeles is an incredible city and we have a very good team in which I feel important.”

Puig made his debut for the Catalans in December 2018, coming off the bench in a Copa del Rey Round of 16 second-leg clash against CyD Leonesa. He recorded an assist as his side won 4-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

The midfielder also played two La Liga games during the 2018-19 season as Barcelona won the title.

Puig was expected to have a bigger role in the 2019-20 campaign. However, he featured in just 11 league matches, starting on five occasions, and one Copa del Rey game, laying out two assists in total.

He became a permanent member of the first team in the 2020-21 season, but featured just 24 times across competitions. The trend continued in the following campaign as he played just 18 games across competitions.

After just 57 appearances (15 starts), two goals and three assists for his boyhood club, Puig was sold to LA Galaxy.

Barcelona academy product Riqui Puig has thrived in the MLS with LA Galaxy

Barcelona couldn't accommodate Riqui Puig in their first XI, especially after the rise of Pedri and Pablo Gavi. However, the move seems to have worked out well for Puig, who has been excellent during his stint in Major League Soccer (MLS).

In 35 matches for LA Galaxy since August last year, he has recorded seven goals and five assists. He has been one of the sole bright spots this season for a team that currently finds itself in 13th in the MLS' Western Conference with just 22 points from 21 games.

It's worth noting that Barcelona inserted a buy-back clause in the three-and-a-half year deal Puig signed with Galaxy last summer, as per ESPN. Additionally, the Blaugrana will also receive 50% of the transfer fee any club pays to sign the Spaniard in the future.

