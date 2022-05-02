“They didn’t like me” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic opens up on silencing ‘haters’ at Manchester United

Swedish international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that he enjoyed silencing his haters during his time at Manchester United. The 40-year-old striker added that he had fun playing for the Red Devils as he proved his doubters wrong.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined the English Premier League club in 2016 after spending four seasons at French club Paris Saint-Germain. Some football pundits and a section of Man United fans were not happy with his signing, claiming that he was too old to play in the Premier League. The Swedish international, however, let his performances do the talking as he scored 29 goals in two seasons at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic helped the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup and the Europa League in the 2016-17 season. He scored the winner in the Carabao Cup final against Southampton and was awarded the man of the match as well.

Speaking to ESPN about his time at Old Trafford, Zlatan said:

"I had fun. I really enjoyed because when I came, everybody was against it. And then in England, they didn't like me. All these haters, after three months, they started to like me, I didn't like them anymore. I like people when they hate you because then they bring out the better of you.''

“I had fun. It is a great competition, amazing atmosphere. And I'm happy I played for United, which I think is the best team in England. And I think it was the right choice to go to Manchester United.''

The Swedish international went on to thank the Old Trafford faithful for supporting him. He added:

"I think I came in a good moment. Because it's easy to come to a club when the success is already there. It's more difficult when you come and the challenge is different. And then if you manage to have a success, you're part of the story. So the fans were great to me. And I really enjoyed [it]. A lot of things happened."

Cristiano Ronaldo wins Manchester United's April Player of the Month Award

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted Manchester United's Player of the Month for the second time in a row. The 37-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored five goals in four Premier League matches in April.

Ronaldo has scored 17 goals in the Premier League since his return to Old Trafford earlier this season. He has also scored two hat-tricks this season against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City. He has been a key player in the club's pursuit of a top-four finish this season.

However, United are now eight points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand over their rivals. It seems highly unlikely that United will play in the Champions League next season. As such, it remains to be seen if Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford as the summer transfer window approaches.

