“They don’t bother me” - Real Madrid star makes confident claim about comparisons with Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal

Real Madrid star Franco Mastantuono is not interested in comparisons with Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal. The Argentine said that he does not focus on anyone but himself, and added that the media runs the narratives.

Speaking to D Sports, Mastantuono said that he understands why there will always be comparisons in football, but he is not interested in them. The Real Madrid star was asked about the media talk putting against Yamal when he said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Comparison with Lamine Yamal? These comparisons always exist in football. The newspapers make these headlines, and they don’t bother me because I don’t compare myself with anyone. He’s a great player, but I’m focused on doing my thing.”

IT was not the first time Mastantuono was asked about Yamal. In September, he was quizzed about the Barcelona star after the Ballon d'Or gala and he said (via GOAL):

"I congratulate Lamine Yamal on his second place in the Ballon d'Or. I think he's a great player. Obviously, it's not my place to say that. I try not to compare myself to anyone, but rather to play for my team, which I believe is what ultimately leads to individual success."

Mastantiuono and Yamal could come face-to-face later this month when Real Madrid face Barcelona in La Liga.

Real Madrid star closer to James Rodriguez than Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, says academy director

River Plate’s academy director, Gabriel Orlando Rodríguez, spoke to AS earlier this year and dismissed suggestions that Franco Mastantuono is similar to Lamine Yamal. He claimed that the youngster was closer to former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez than the Barcelona teenager and said (via Managing Madrid):

“We immediately saw that he was a player who would soon go to Europe, and we tried to adapt him to be better prepared for the future. He is a magnificent winger and can make the difference on both flanks. He arrives in Spain after great learning and a fantastic evolution."

"I see his style as much closer to James Rodríguez or Marcelo Gallardo, although River’s current coach was right-footed. He’s not as explosive as Yamal. He’s a footballer who thinks, observes the field and his teammates, and analyzes the options the game offers him. He’s very intelligent and has the ability to make the team better."

Real Madrid signed Franco Mastantuono this summer from River Plate, and he joined in August after he turned 18. The summer also saw Lamine Yamal extend his stay at Barcelona by penning a new long-term deal.

