“They don’t care about the club” - When Cristiano Ronaldo launched an attack on Manchester United owners

Former Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo heavily criticized the club's owners, the Glazer family, during the now infamous interview with UK TV personality Piers Morgan back in November 2022.

The Portugal international slammed the Glazers, highlighting their incompetency and reluctance to improve their on-field performances. He argued that the owners just care about their profit and invest nothing for the betterment of the club.

Ronaldo told Morgan (via Mirror):

“The Glazers, they don't care about the club. I mean, professional sport, as you know this, Manchester is a marketing club. They will get its money from the marketing - the sport, it's, they don't really care, in my opinion.”

During the same interview, the Al Nassr star also criticized Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The comments reportedly didn't go down well with the club hierarchy and the Portuguese's contract was terminated by mutual consent.

He then joined Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr in December 2022, for whom he has scored 32 goals and provided 11 assists in 38 games across competitions.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville slammed the Glazers earlier this season

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the only former Manchester United player to call out the Glazers for their incompetency. Club legend Gary Neville has time and again criticized them for their failure to take the club back to its glory days.

Following a 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this term, Neville took to his social media handle to point out how far the club have fallen under the Glazers.

He wrote (via GOAL):

"I’ve just got back from Old Trafford and you always have to be optimistic pre-match but the most concerning thing is what we ended up watching wasn’t a surprise. This wasn’t a lack of effort or a group of players not interested. This was a team well-beaten by opponents that were well drilled and knew what they were doing. Simple as that."

Neville added:

"Oh and yes the Glazers are responsible. It’s how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you! They inherited the best in all areas. They’ve overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch.

He further said:

"They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club. It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that re-set the tone and culture."

Neville concluded:

"Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off the pitch stuff including the owners direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it."

The Red Devils' form has since improved and they are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 24 points after 13 games. They are four points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and six behind league-leaders Arsenal.