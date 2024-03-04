“They don’t look good” - Xavi delivers grim injury update on 2 Barcelona stars after 0-0 Athletic Club draw

Xavi Hernandez has provided a worrying injury update following Barcelona's goalless draw against Athletic Club in La Liga on March 3.

The Blaugrana had the opportunity to move into second place in the league standings if they could beat Athletic Club at San Mames on Sunday. However, they failed to do so as both sides squandered plenty of opportunities to score and it ended goalless.

Barca, meanwhile, were dealt two blows in the game as Frenkie de Jong and Pedri went off injured in the first half. De Jong's ankle twisted as he landed awkwardly after an aerial duel and he was replaced by Fermin Lopez in the 26th minute. Pedri, meanwhile, looked distraught as he went down with a hamstring injury in the 44th minute and was replaced by Lamine Yamal.

After the game, Barcelona manager Xavi provided a worrying update on the duo and said (via Football Espana):

“It’s unfortunate because of the injuries to two very important players. Between today and tomorrow we’ll know more, but they don’t look good. We’re affected, I think the team could have been affected as well, and I imagine those two absentees will be for many games.”

Both players are key for Barcelona and have already spent time out due to their respective injuries earlier this season. De Jong has made 27 appearances across competitions this campaign while Pedri has registered 24 appearances.

Xavi calls for need to improve following Barcelona's draw against Athletic Bilbao

The Blaugrana have had a disappointing 2023-24 season so far and it continued against Athletic Club in La Liga at San Mames on Sunday.

Barcelona had 61% possession and created some good chances in the first half but failed to capitalise on them. They had eight attempts on goal with two being on target, exactly the same as the hosts, who were missing Nico Williams due to suspension.

Xavi was clearly disappointed with his side's performance and said after the game (via fcbarcelona.com):

"We found it very hard to get into the game. We didn't seem to understand how important is was to win duels, to evade pressure. We didn't play a good game, we were never comfortable. We were okay for the first 15-20 minutes, but not for the rest of the game.

"We need to be self-critical and need to improve much more if we are to compete."

The Blaugrana are third in the league table, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid and one behind Girona. They will next face Mallorca at home on Friday, March 8.