“They don’t need Ronaldo to be great” - MLS icon makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo making ‘difference’ for Portugal at Euro 2024

Former MLS player David Mosse reckons Portugal's embarassment of riches means Cristiano Ronaldo is not absolutely essential for the Selecao's success at the upcoming European Championships in Germany next month. Portugal have been drawn with Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia.

Roberto Martinez's side are coming off a perfect qualifying campaign, winning all 10 games, with Ronaldo playing nine of them. The 39-year-old is the most decorated player in European Championship history.

Having won his only title in the competition eight years ago, beating France 1-0 after extra time, Ronaldo and Portugal are looking for their second success in the competition.

Ahead of their campaign opener against Czech Republic on June 18, Mosse said in the State of the Union podcast (as per Essentially Sports) that as Portugal have a star-studded squad, Ronaldo isn't required to make a difference:

"There still is this question at the highest level can Cristiano Ronaldo still make the difference. I don’t think so. The good news with this Portugal team is they have so much talent otherwise. They don’t need Ronaldo to be great, to quote-unquote carry them.”

Portuga also have Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, Vitinha and Joao Felix, among others, and are considered one of the favourites for the title.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Portugal at the Euros?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most decorated player in international men's football, with a record 128 goals in 206 appearances across competitions. He's the only player to appear in five European Championships.

Ronaldo made his competition debut in 2004, where hosts Portugal fell 1-0 to surprise winners Greece in the final, with the then 19-year-old scoring twice and providing as many assists in six games.

Four years later, Ronaldo scored once and assisted thrice in three games before losing 3-2 to Germany in the quarterfinals. At Euro 2012, he scored thrice in five games as the Selecao lost to eventual winners Spain on penalties in the semifinal.

The Selecao went all the way at Euro 2016, with Ronaldo bagging three goals and as many assists in seven games. In the process, he became the first player to score in four European Championships.

Four years later, Ronaldo scored five times and provided an assist in four games as Portugal's title defence ended with a 1-0 Round of 16 defeat to Belgium.

Overall, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has a record 14 goals at the Euros in 25 games and has also struck 41 times (in 44 games) in the Euro qualifiers, another record.