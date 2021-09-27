“They don’t play well enough as a team” - Gary Neville makes PL title claim on ‘odd bunch’ Manchester United

Manchester United fell to a shocking 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in their Premier League clash at the weekend. Following the setback, former Red Devils defender Gary Neville has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men still lack in terms of teamwork.

The Englishman remarked:

"I said it even when they were winning, even when [Cristiano] Ronaldo scored, they don’t play well enough as a team to win this league in my view. They don’t play well enough as a team."

utdreport @utdreport Gary Neville: "I still look at them [ #mufc ] and think of them as a team who win games in moments. I look at Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City, they are teams. They put team performances in. That’s not to say United never do, but Ole now has to get United into a team." #mulive [sky] Gary Neville: "I still look at them [#mufc] and think of them as a team who win games in moments. I look at Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City, they are teams. They put team performances in. That’s not to say United never do, but Ole now has to get United into a team." #mulive [sky]

"I think you have to be a unit in and out of possession, and when you only deliver in moments, those moments won’t go for you in certain games."

"You need patterns of play, you need a way of playing, and at this moment in time I still see a group of individuals playing in moments with some patterns and combinations at times, but still a team where some are pretty new together."

"Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho – but they’ve got to come together as a team and start to define a style of play. Then you start to get results when you don’t play well."

The former Manchester United defender added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to put the team together if they want to compete with other elite clubs in the Premier League this season.

Goal @goal Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa.



Back to the drawing board for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 😬 Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa.



Back to the drawing board for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 😬 https://t.co/GLUSd7DgkG

"I have called them the odd bunch because I still look at them and think of them as a team who win games in moments,’ said Neville.

"I look at Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City, they're teams. They put team performances in. That’s not to say United never do, but Ole now has to get United into a team."

Manchester United have lost three games across all competitions so far this season

What next for Manchester United?

Also Read

Following their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend, Manchester United will resume their Champions League campaign on Wednesday. They host Spanish outfit Villareal at Old Trafford and will be hoping to earn a victory this time after losing their opening fixture to the Young Boys.

Following that, the Red Devils will return to the Premier League with a clash against Everton at home scheduled for Saturday. It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjar's men will claim victories in the upcoming fixtures.

Edited by Diptanil Roy