"They don’t see him as a reliable player" - Journalist claims Arsenal will sell 23-year-old star in the summer

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sell Nuno Tavares after he returns from his loan spell at Marseille. French journalist Florent Germain claims the Gunners do not see him as part of the club's future.

He added that the Ligue 1 side have not made a decision on the defender's future as they do not have an option to buy at the end of the season. However, he hinted that the French side will have to buy the full-back if they want him as Arsenal are not looking to loan him out again.

The journalist reports that the Gunners want Tavares off their books in the summer. He was quoted by Onze Mondial saying:

"Arsenal would like to sell him. The Gunners bosses don't want to loan him for a second year in a row. He has two years left on his contract. He's loaned without an option to buy so he will normally return to London. Marseille haven't definitely made a decision. They haven't clearly said they want him to go, but that's the way it's heading."

He added:

"At the start of the season, he seduced fans and the club. He's in a role where it's hard to find high-level players. The Arsenal bosses have the same opinion as the Marseille ones. They don't see him as a reliable player. If Arsenal offer him around in the next transfer window and Marseille believe it's worth it, there might be something to work out. Marseille remain attentive, but the likelihood is a return to Arsenal."

Nuno Tavares confused by Arsenal's decision to loan him out

Nuno Tavares hinted that he was confused at Arsenal's decision to loan him out. He believes that the club did not want him to compete with Kieran Tierney and he wanted to leave with an option to buy.

However, he claimed that the Gunners rejected the idea and said:

"At Arsenal, I do not know if it was a problem of competition with Kieran Tierney, but for me, that's not even the point. I came to Marseille to finally be able to play in my position. When signing with OM, I wanted to have an option to buy, but Arsenal refused. With my agents, we always wanted this purchase option, but Arsenal didn't."

