“They don’t have to sing to bring their club back” – Darren Bent names Premier League stadium that was ‘incredible’ to play in

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent was lucky enough to play in almost all the major stadiums in England during his playing days. However, the Englishman has special praise reserved for Live - Anfield.

Liverpool's home ground has increased in popularity in recent years, with the Reds producing some of their most iconic performances at the stadium. Some fans, though, claim that the Reds' home ground isn't as bouncing as it’s made out to be. Darren Bent, however, insists the stadium was incredible to play at.

The former Premier League forward told talkSPORT when asked if the Anfield noise is a myth"

“Maybe because Liverpool expect to win, and most of the time they are winning, it’s a little bit like, ‘Oh, well we’re winning again.' They don’t have to sing to bring their club back. We’ve said it before about rivalries and atmospheres."

"I fancy Liverpool against any team on the planet, in the Champions League, in the second leg, they’ll win it at Anfield. I think there’s something special about Anfield under the lights which I never got to play in because I always played at 3 o’clock or the early kick-off.”

In addition to Anfield, Darren Bent also spoke about West Ham United’s old ground Upton Park, noting that the fans were electric when he played there. He said:

"I do think supporters make the twelfth man. I remember going to Upton Park, I played there under the lights. My God, their fans were electric in there. It was loud, it was horrible, it was hostile."

Darren Bent's record in the Premier League

The Englishman spent several years in the Premier League, where he represented the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham. During his time in the English top flight, Bent made 277 appearances, recording 106 goals and 18 assists to his name.

Bent was last seen in action for Derby County during the 2017-18 campaign. He retired at the club on July 1, 2018, with 28 goals and four assists to his name in 84 appearances across all competitions.

